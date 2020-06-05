Well, it was a nice week, but things start to change today. We have a low pressure center spinning west of central Canadian coast that is dropping southward and an associated cold front to our west moving towards the area. All this means we have a slight chance of a sprinkle this afternoon and that chance increases this evening with showers likely later tonight. We will see some gusty winds still, gusting between 20-25 today and tonight, the afternoon high around 62.
With the colder air in the upper atmosphere moving across behind the front, we see more unstable conditions leading to some stronger showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two tomorrow with gusty winds in and near these heavier showers as they blow through. High temperatures over the weekend in the upper 50s, lows in the mid 40s.
We will see a few more showers, though more widely scattered, Monday but a trough of low pressure moves in after that and we see rain Tuesday with a chance still on Wednesday and Thursday with a potentially weak atmospheric river type event. This would be bringing in warmer weather from the southwest though, so highs climb back into the mid 60s, lows in the low 50s.
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Replacement
Project Description: This project will replace the more than 50 year old bridge whose timber deck is in poor condition. As part of the project, we will realign and widen the existing roadway and provide new striping and traffic signs. New guardrails and other improvements will be made to the wayside.
Traffic Impacts: There will be lane restrictions and flagging for duration of the project. 24-hour flagging will continue through May.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=17525
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges
Project Description: This project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets. We will also install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of OR 30 and 30th Street in Astoria.
Traffic Impacts: Street ends will be closed while construction is occurring except for U.S. 30.
Additional lane restrictions on U.S. 30 and 30th Street may occur. Visit TripCheck for the most up to date information.
Project Website: https://www.astoria.or.us/Waterfront_Bridges_Replacement.aspx?deptid=9
OR 47/OR 202: Maintenance Paving Project
Project Description: This project will pave the roadway (milepost 39 to 51.7) to give users a smoother ride.
Traffic Impacts: There will be intermittent daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with flaggers controlling two-way traffic.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=R2-Maint-03
