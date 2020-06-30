We are stuck with a large low pressure area off to the east and a large high pressure ridge off to the east leaving us under a northwesterly flow on which disturbances ride down and over our area giving us periods of enhanced cloudiness with occasional periods of precipitation. It looks like this will be the pattern through the end of the week when things improve, maybe. Not all the models agree but it appears we could be under a high pressure ridge bringing fair and mild conditions over the July 4th weekend.
So, mostly cloudy today, some light rain or drizzle, maybe a light scattered shower this afternoon and tonight then a better chance tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the low 60s, overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday the activity becomes more widely scattered, likely just some patchy morning drizzle then a partly sunny afternoon. Conditions clear up Thursday night as a high pressure ridge builds in leaving sunny skies for Friday on through the weekend, highs in the upper 60s, lows, with mostly clear nights, down around 50.
COVID-19 Update
As you have probable seen by now, we had two more COVID cases reported yesterday. Contact Tracers were busy yesterday and continue today to determine if more testing is necessary and try to determine where the likely source was. This brings the total number in Tillamook County to nine positive cases.
New modeling results released this weekend by the Oregon Health Authority suggests a large spike in cases could lead to Oregon seeing 900 to 1000 new cases a day by mid July. The Oregon State Health Officer called it a sobering reminder that we are still in it. He said we all need to continue to exercise social distancing and to wear masks or coverings, even during this coming July 4th celebration.
Yesterday, the Governor announced that the mandatory use of face coverings was extended statewide, effective tomorrow, July 1st, for indoor spaces. This order applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor spaces. She also said, “Please keep your Fourth of July celebrations small and local. We saw a lot of new COVID-19 cases following the Memorial Day holiday. Another spike in cases after the upcoming holiday weekend could put Oregon in a dangerous position.”
