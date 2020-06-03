The high pressure ridge continues to give us dry, fair and mild conditions again today. As expected, a weak system passed to the north yesterday that pushed a few, mainly high clouds, down into our area with a few sprinkles into Astoria. Today we see a few lingering clouds, but we should stay fair and mild again with afternoon highs in the mid 60. Breezy again also with afternoon gusts in the 20-25 range.
One more day of “the same” for tomorrow, fair mild and breezy then Friday we see some change. The ridge weakens and shifts east as a low pressure trough nears the coast dragging clouds and a weak cold front with it. This gives us a slight chance of showers starting Friday afternoon with the chance increasing Friday night.
Saturday and Sunday a low pressure area dropping down from the northwest, and the trough of low pressure moving across means we can expect rain and rainshowers this weekend. Depending on the exact path of the low, it is possible that thunderstorms could develop Saturday afternoon through Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours when the air is most unstable due to daytime heating. High temperatures over the weekend up close to 60, lows up near 50.
The chance of showers extends into the start of next week as the low and trough slowly shifts eastward.
COVID-19 Phase 2 Information
At this morning’s Board of Commissioner’s Meeting the Commissioners will be reviewing the process outlined by the Governor and ensuring we meet all criteria for requesting to enter Phase 2. A county may request to enter Phase 2 any time after being in Phase 1 for 21 days. Tillamook County entered Phase 1 on May 17th. To enter Phase 2 a county must continue to meet all prerequisites for Phase 1 as well as new prerequisites outlined in her May 28th Letter for Phase 2. It appears we qualify so the Commissioners next decision will be to select a date to enter Phase 2.
The above process only outlines how the County applies for Phase 2. There has been no guidance issued yet on exactly what Phase 2 is or looks like. This is forthcoming and we may hear some of this during her 11:00am Press Briefing today. Once this guidance has been issued, the Incident Command Team and I will review the information and make recommendations to the Commissioners.
So, once the Governor’s Office receives the request, they and the Oregon Health Authority will review the application to ensure all original and additional criteria are satisfied and met so that we can safely move on to Phase 2.
