It was quite foggy this morning which will eventually burn back leaving a partly sunny day, the high near 72. Today will be the day of a pattern change though, we have a weak weather system approaching so look for cloudy skies tonight as the weak warm front nears giving us a slight chance of rain, lows near 56.
Tomorrow morning, we have a better chance of rain as the associated weak cold front crosses by the afternoon, then back to scattered showers that become more widely scattered later tomorrow night, highs near 65, lows near 54.
Becoming partly sunny Sunday, the shower threat ends that morning then another high pressure ridge starts to build in giving us mostly clear skies that night which lets the lows drop to near 49.
The high strengthens next week and the fair and mild conditions look to last for much of the week. Monday and Tuesday look sunny and warmer, climbing to near 75 by Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday also should be nice, mostly sunny skies, highs near 71. The period will see mostly clear nights as well, lows in the low 50s
COVID-19 Update
To date, Tillamook County has tested 1011 people with 1005 coming back negative, and 6 positives still, the last positive on April 14. I credit this to the citizens of Tillamook County following the guidance of washing hands frequently, staying 6’ apart and wearing mask in public, and the fact that the commissioners took immediate action to safeguard the community early on.
The mask issue is becoming a topic with the recent guidance from the Governor’s Office requiring several counties to wear them in public setting like grocery stores. Tillamook county was not on the “required” list. I encourage you to continue to do the things that will help keep our numbers low. When you are in public, wearing a mask is preferred, but not mandatory. Know that there are some individuals who, for various reasons, are unable to weather them. Be polite!
The other numbers:
Oregon positives – 6,140
Oregon negatives – 182,770
Oregon Deaths – 187
Clatsop Positives – 46
Lincoln Positives – 230
Multnomah – 1665
73% of the deaths are over the age of 60 with individuals 80 and over making up almost ½ of that number. 58% of the total were male.
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Replacement
Project Description: This project will replace the more than 50 year old bridge whose timber deck is in poor condition. As part of the project, we will realign and widen the existing roadway and provide new striping and traffic signs. New guardrails and other improvements will be made to the wayside.
Traffic Impacts: There will be lane restrictions and flagging for duration of the project. 24-hour flagging will continue through May.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=17525
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges
Project Description: This project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets. We will also install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of OR 30 and 30th Street in Astoria.
Traffic Impacts: Street ends will be closed while construction is occurring except for U.S. 30.
Additional lane restrictions on U.S. 30 and 30th Street may occur. Visit TripCheck for the most up to date information.
Project Website: https://www.astoria.or.us/Waterfront_Bridges_Replacement.aspx?deptid=9
OR 47/OR 202: Maintenance Paving Project
Project Description: This project will pave the roadway (milepost 39 to 51.7) to give users a smoother ride.
Traffic Impacts: There will be intermittent daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with flaggers controlling two-way traffic.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=R2-Maint-03
