Well, I have had a lot of folks stop by my office and ask for dry weather for a change. Thanks to building high pressure ridge, your prayers are answered. Today and tomorrow looks mostly sunny but breezy in the afternoons with winds gusting to 20-25. Temperatures start warming also, up near 66 today and 69 tomorrow.
It looks like Friday things start to change a little with the ridge weakening some as it also moves east as a trough of low pressure approaches from the west which does give us more clouds and a slight chance of rain late Friday night into Saturday. It also looks like Friday will be the warmest day, climbing into the low 70s but with the trough moving through, Saturday looks cooler, the highs around 68.
The rain chance ends Sunday morning then a ridge returns so Monday and Tuesday look to return to mostly sunny skies, the highs near 70.
and Tuesday look to return to mostly sunny skies, the highs near 70.
Recent COVID-19 Spike
Yesterday the Oregon Health Authority reported there were 278 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. I think this is the highest spike so far. This was on the heels of some other high numbers over the previous few days. We know the recent increase in cases has been concerning for many in the Tillamook area. It is concerning because like Tillamook County, Union County had only 6 confirmed positives a little over a week ago. They then started to have a few more each day which prompted them to do site testing around a church in Island, OR, and they started having protest in La Grande which may have contributed also. On the 15th, after testing over 300 people, they received word they had 99 positive results in that group, and yesterday another 119 positives were reported from that group.
Obviously, reopening Tillamook County and the rest of Oregon still requires ALL of us to be cautious. We can slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our loved ones, but we all need to do our part to make this happen. During an interview on TV a health official suggested individuals started getting more lax on their safeguards which may have been a contributing factor for this outbreak. This just shows we all still need to continue to consider the risks when we venture outside our homes or when interacting with people outside our close circles of contacts. We should continue to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible, we must stay home when sick, limit unnecessary travel and practice good hand hygiene. These critical strategies will help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe.
Tillamook County continues to do testing and of 8 other counties with 6 or less positive cases, Tillamook County continues to test at a rate much higher than the other 8. To date, Tillamook county has had 6 positives cases and 965 negative results. Let’s all do our part to keep the number of positives low!
Department of Justice issues scam alert related to contact tracing
The Oregon Department of Justice has issued a scam alert for people who are pretending to be contact tracers. These imposters send emails and text messages with links to fraudulent websites. Clicking on the link may download software onto a device, giving them access to an array of your personal and financial information.
If you receive an email or a text message you think might be from a scammer posing as a contact tracer, first, do not click on any links. Then, file a complaint online at www.oregonconsumer.gov or call 877-877-9392 and ask that a complaint form be mailed to you.
For more information on other COVID-19 scams, visit www.oregonconsumer.gov/COVID-19.
For more information on what you can expect from state, local, or tribal health department contact tracing efforts, visit www.healthoregon.org/contacttracing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.