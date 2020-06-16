A disturbance moving across this morning is causing some shower activity in the area but this should diminish this afternoon as the disturbance moves off to the east. A ridge of high pressure builds toward the area tonight and we see some clouds move in. Areas to the north could see some light drizzle in the early morning hours.
With high pressure moving in over the area we should eventually see some mostly sunny skies tomorrow, a little breezy, the high near 65. The high continues to build in over the area Thursday and Friday so afternoon high temperatures climb into the 70s, reaching around 74 by Saturday as the ridge continues to drift eastward.
Saturday night the models start sending mixed signals but, it appears a disturbance will drift into the area that will give us a slight chance of rain during the day on Sunday. Cooler temperatures also settle in with daytime highs now around 69. It also appears we could return to the warmer, dryer days for the start of next week.
COVID-19 Update
Oregon cases – 5,820 which includes positive cases and presumptive cases
Total Deaths – 180
Negative Cases – 170,316
Clatsop County – 46
Lincoln County – 206
Washington County - 891
Multnomah County 1,556
You may have heard, yesterday was the highest one-day total with 184 new cases. This was partly the result of Union County, in northeast Oregon, that was recently at 6 positives, then had a group of positives so tested 365 individuals in a drive through site at a church in Island City.
From this testing they found 99 positives and will likely have more to follow, driving their total yesterday to 123 positives. It is to early to tie this to any one single event as the Trace Investigation just started, but, it is suspected the church, which was holding services in April and May, may be one factor and the other could be a recent protest involving several hundred people in La Grande. This shows that we still need to be vigil and continue to practice good hygiene, washing our hands frequently with soap and water, staying 6’ apart and wearing facemask.
The other significant event yesterday was 4 deaths from COVID, all in Clackamas County, and all between the ages of 75 to 85.
