Several different systems approaching the coast at various times means we will be on the wet side for at least the next seven days. We had a disturbance move through earlier this morning that brought us some light showers, now we just have a slight chance any showers the rest of the day. Tonight, we have a tough of low pressure moving closer from the west that will trigger more showers then steadier mainly light rain after midnight thru tomorrow morning. High temperatures today in the mid 60s, lows tonight in the low 50s.
So, we see the rain tomorrow morning then scattered showers tomorrow afternoon as the trough shifts to the east. Tomorrow night a low pressure system that had been off well to the northwest will move southeastward towards the area giving us an increased chance of showers tomorrow night into Saturday.
Saturday morning the low will push into northern Washington/Vancouver Island area, dragging a front across our area bringing more rain and rainshowers into the region. Highs over the weekend a little cooler with afternoon highs Friday and Saturday straining to reach 60.
Later Saturday and Sunday we see a low pressure system moving into southern Oregon with it’s moisture getting pushed northward which keeps a chance of rainshowers in the forecast. High now around 61, lows in the upper 40s.
It looks like we will have another low pressure area dropping down near the area bringing in yet another chance of rain Monday with scattered showers possible Tuesday into Wednesday, highs in the low 60s, lows in the upper 40s.
COVID-19 Update as of 6/10/20 at 12:01am
Oregon Positives – 4,907
Oregon Negatives – 151,698
Oregon Deaths – 169
Clatsop County positives – 45
Lincoln County positives - 161
Marion County positives – 1,071
Multnomah County positives – 1,361
Tillamook County positives – 6
Washington County positives – 813
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.