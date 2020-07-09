We have a weak front moving across today that will likely just give us increased cloudiness although the chance of precipitation is not zero, it is pretty close. High pressure will build in tonight so look for improving conditions with tomorrow looking mostly sunny and close to 70 and with clear skies tomorrow night lows drop to around 52.
The weekend starts out good with a mostly sunny Saturday but we again have an approaching weak and weakening front that will give us more clouds and a slight chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday when the front just falls apart.
We likely see no rain Monday as a ridge of high pressure moves across but an upper level trough of low pressure brings a slight chance of rain or rainshowers Tuesday and Wednesday, highs still in the upper 60s, lows in the mid 50s.
Tillamook Public Works Update:
The City of Tillamook continues to work on the emergency sewer repair at 1st and Laurel today 7/9/20. We continue to restrict travel lanes. The only road closed is Laurel Avenue between 1st and 2nd. Thank you for your patience.
COVID-19 Update
So, as I promised yesterday, that I would give information on the enforcement of the face covering requirement, I have seen reports of it from the media but all I can find at Oregon OSHA and OHA is guidance. It does say that Oregon OSHA is charged with taking and investigating the reports. There is a link for reporting a complaint on the Oregon OSHA website.
It is my understanding that once reported, OSHA will investigate and educate the suspected business on requirements and guidance. I also read in a media report that OSHA would then do unannounced visits to ensure corrective action was taken, and if not, fines could be levied against that business. Again, I cannot verify this information.
As far as numbers, currently:
Oregon positives – 10,277
Oregon negatives – 265,450
Oregon deaths – 224
County - positives/deaths
Tillamook – 15/0 (tested 1,491)
Multnomah – 2,608/72
Clatsop – 45/0
Lincoln – 349/4
