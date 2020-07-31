Stratus and patchy fog from the marine layer are keeping things a little cooler today but will burn back this afternoon though some of the usual areas may be slower to see the sun, if at all. It looks like the onshore flow will strengthen this evening pushing in and deepening the marine layer again tonight so more clouds and patchy fog tonight.
The clouds burn back some again tomorrow so partly sunny skies, the high gets to near 71 and Sunday we should see mostly sunny skies, the high getting to near 72, but a disturbance moves across giving us a slight chance of precipitation around midnight through Monday morning.
After that it looks like high pressure will bring back the fair and mild conditions through midweek with highs around 69 under mostly sunny skies with mostly clear nights, lows around 53.
Small Businesses KN95 Masks Available
We are still handing out, free of charge, KN95 Facemask that were supplied by Business Oregon for Small Businesses, businesses with less than 50 employees. To get some mask, go to the web address supplied below and fill out the short questionnaire by close of business Monday and then Wednesday you can drive through the library in Manzanita, Tillamook, or Pacific City to pick them up. The Tillamook Library has graciously volunteered to assist in distributing the masks. Business Oregon supplied the county a total of 5000 masks and I added a few more thousand to the mix to ensure everyone that wanted one, got one. Again, they are free, and you just have to go complete the order form:
https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/2d4a55d1aa1f4178a456597c2f4e619b
