A low pressure area to the west of Vancouver Island is stationary for the most part but does have disturbances rotating under the low that will bring a few mid and high clouds across the area tonight. Afternoon highs remain in the low 70s.
Tomorrow looks to be a repeat with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s though we might see some patchy fog tomorrow night. Friday things start to cool down some with the onshore flow increasing, pushing in the cooler marine layer and clouds.
Saturday the clouds burn back some by the afternoon leaving partly sunny skies, the high drifting up near 70 again then Sunday, mostly sunny and 71 but another disturbance rotates into the area Sunday night giving us a slight chance of showers into Monday.
Tuesday, we return to sunny skies with the high getting up to or near 70 once again. It must be summer!
City of Tillamook Public Works
Evergreen is closed at Maple Lane today. Detours are in place.
MOST OF WESTERN OREGON NOW DECLARED BY ODF TO BE IN HIGH FIRE DANGER
SALEM, Ore. – Today, due to extreme heat and drier conditions, all Oregon Department of Forestry districts in western Oregon have raised the fire danger level to high (yellow) except for the coastal counties of Clatsop, Coos, Curry and Tillamook, which remain at moderate fire danger. Counties experiencing high fire danger in western Oregon include Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill.
“Fighting fires in hot and dry conditions is extremely taxing on those who are trained to protect our lands from fire,” said Unit Forester Chet Behling with ODF’s Western Lane District. “We are asking that our public remain mindful of this as they conduct activities throughout the coming days.”
Various potential fire-starting activities are more closely restricted during periods of declared high fire danger. Specific restrictions may vary, so check with your local ODF district office or the online state map at https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/PFR.html
You can also check there for changes to fire danger levels.
COVID-19 Update
As of 7/28/20, Oregon has 17,416 Cases and Oregon now has 303 deaths. There has been a total of 370,240 negative results, of the 386,786 total test given to date. That means that nearly 96% of the time, the test comes back negative!
The highest death numbers are in the 80 and over age group followed by the 70-79 group. The highest number of infections are in the 20-29 age group with the most hospitalizations in the 60-69 group. More females test positive but males lead in the deaths.
Highest number of positive cases is in Multnomah County with 4,115 and 84 deaths, followed by Washington County, 2,583 cases and 22 deaths, then Marion with 2,474 cases and 84 deaths.
Locally along the north coast, Clatsop County has 71 cases, no deaths, Lincoln County has reported 381 cases with 8 deaths, here in Tillamook, we stand at 24 cases and zero deaths from 1,926 tests, that my friends is a 98.8% negative rate. GOOD JOB!
