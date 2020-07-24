Another day of “the same” then tomorrow things start to change. We have been under the influence of a low pressure trough for a few days but that is all changing this weekend. The models continue to show an upper level ridge of high pressure building in over the region that will warm up the air and push this warmer air northward. We are looking at the usual afternoon gust winds we normally see in these conditions also.
So, the weekend looks something like this, becoming sunny again tomorrow after the patchy morning clouds and fog clears, the afternoon high up close to 70, the afternoon winds gusting to 20-25.
Sunday looks to be the hot one, highs along the coast around 80 and not as breezy, but over in the valley, into the mid and upper 90s with some areas possibly hitting the triple digits. Sunday night, even with clear skies, only falls to around 57.
Subtle changes Monday means we are not as warm as Sunday, the afternoon highs only reaching around 74 while the valley may see another hot one. There is a Heat Advisory for areas east of us effective from 8:00am Sunday thru 9:00pm Monday.
Tuesday another upper level low pressure trough inches southward off to the west which reinforces the westerly flow which in turn will help to cool things down a degree or two each day, and we start to see a few clouds around. We will watch Thursday because the trough may drift inland across the area which would give us a slight chance of rain or rainshowers. High Thursday around 68, lows around 51.
COVID-19 Update
We were informed of another Positive case in Tillamook County bringing the total up to 24. We have also had 1,817 negatives. That means if tested in Tillamook, you have over a 98% chance of being negative! Very good odds, and we have had no deaths.
OHA updated its bi-weekly modeling report yesterday, showing various trajectories for COVID-19.
The modeling presents three scenarios:
- If the current transmission rate continues, new daily infections would rise steadily over the next four weeks to around 1,600 infections a day by Aug. 13, with 27 hospitalizations.
- If transmission decreased by 10 percentage points from current rates, the estimated number of new infections would decrease over time to 600 infections a day by Aug. 13 with 17 hospitalizations.
- Finally, a pessimistic scenario, in which transmission increases by 10 percentage points from the current rates, shows 2,300 new daily infections by Aug. 13 with 46 hospitalizations.
The projections show the need for Oregonians to continue to wear face coverings, stay six feet apart and limit the size of social gatherings to bend the curve again. These actions, along with the recent measures put in place by Gov. Kate Brown, will make a difference in the course of COVID-19 in our state.
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Replacement
Project Description: This project will replace the more than 50 year old bridge whose timber deck is in poor condition. As part of the project, we will realign and widen the existing roadway and provide new striping and traffic signs. New guardrails and other improvements will be made to the wayside.
Traffic Impacts: There will be lane restrictions and flagging for duration of the project. Nightly lane closures will continue through August.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=17525
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges
Project Description: This project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets. We will also install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of OR 30 and 30th Street in Astoria.
Traffic Impacts: Street ends will be closed while construction is occurring except for U.S. 30.
Additional lane restrictions on U.S. 30 and 30th Street may occur. Visit TripCheck for the most up to date information.
Project Website: https://www.astoria.or.us/Waterfront_Bridges_Replacement.aspx?deptid=9
OR 47/OR 202: Maintenance Paving Project
Project Description: This project will pave the roadway (milepost 39 to 51.7) to give users a smoother ride.
Traffic Impacts: There will be intermittent daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with flaggers controlling two-way traffic.
