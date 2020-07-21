The summer pattern continues, a cloudy, foggy morning and a mostly sunny, mild, and breezy afternoon and we do see some patchy drizzle in this morning when the marine layer is the thickest.
Tomorrow is another repeat then Thursday a trough of low pressure passes to our north into northern Washington. This weakens the ridge and further thickens the marine layer Thursday morning leading to more widespread drizzle and slightly cooler temperatures.
Friday the trough of low pressure drifts further inland so we dry out, although, the morning clouds and patchy fog will still be around that morning and again Friday night. Saturday and Sunday on into the start of next week we see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures with afternoon highs climbing back into the 70s, partly cloudy nights, lows in the low 50s. Heads up though, there is some chatter that we could get even warmer in the long term, still to early to jump on that one just yet though.
COVID-19 Update, as of 7/20/20
Oregon Positive cases – 14,085
Oregon Negative tests – 325,282
Oregon Total hospitalized 1,387
Oregon Deaths – 262
County Numbers: Cases/Deaths
Clatsop 64/0
Lincoln 371/8
Marion 2,170/62
Multnomah 3,566/75
Tillamook 23/0
Washington 2,246/21
Wheeler 0/0 (only one)
