Another morning of patchy fog and stratus, and now we have the return of the sunny skies thanks to the strong high pressure ridge over the region. We can expect another breezy afternoon with high temperatures reaching into the low 70s here and the upper 80s over in the valley. We will also become breezy again this afternoon and evening, gusting to 30 once again.
Tonight, an upper level trough of low pressure will drop southeastward towards British Columbia which will push in the marine clouds tonight. The gusty winds subside, the overnight lows around 55.
The trough moves across the area Thursday which deepens the marine clouds and gives us a slight chance of showers Thursday night into Friday morning. After this high pressure returns and so does the sun and warming temperatures with afternoon highs into the low 70s by Sunday.
The ridge gets stronger next week so look for patchy morning fog again, then mostly sunny days with highs up near 74 Monday, and up around 70 on Tuesday. Other than the patchy fog we can expect mostly clear nights, lows near 57 through midweek.
COVID-19 Response
Tillamook County is experiencing an increase in the number of people who are testing positive for COVID-19. The current number of positive cases in Tillamook County is 20 as of July 14, 2020. Positive cases have been fully investigated and all "close contacts" have been identified through contact tracing with appropriate follow up measures. There are no workplace outbreaks in any workplaces in Tillamook County.
Tillamook County Public Health is responsible for conducting case investigations for all persons who test positive for COVID-19 and are residents of our county. Please remember the following:
1. Those who are identified as close contacts can expect to be contacted by a contact tracer within 24 hours of the investigation.
2. Contacts will receive information regarding self-quarantine and support from a contact tracer during this time.
3. Contacts who do not have symptoms will not be tested for COVID-19 per Oregon Health Authority (OHA) guidance.
Contact your provider or call our COVID-19 line (503-842-3940) to discuss your symptoms to determine whether you need a medical visit and need to be tested.
The best thing we can do to keep our community safe and healthy is follow the three “W”s from Governor Kate Brown’s office:
- Wearing a face covering
- Watching your distance
- Wash, wash, wash, your hands
