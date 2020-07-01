Still not a lot of change in the overall weather picture, a trough of low pressure is keeping us with a northwesterly flow that allows disturbances to ride across in the flow, giving us occasional periods of patchy morning drizzle or a light afternoon shower.
Tomorrow starts out the same, a slight chance of drizzle, maybe a noonish shower but then welcomed change as the clouds start to break up with high pressure starting to build over our area, bringing fair and mild condition Friday, through Saturday and Sunday, on into Monday. So look for mostly sunny daytime skies, highs near 67, partly cloudy nights, lows near 50.
Tuesday the trough of low pressure returns so more clouds along with a chance of showers, highs near 66, lows near 52.
COVID-19 News
Today starts the first day of the State’s mandatory face covering mandated by the Governor. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is the lead agency in enforcing the mask mandate. It is expected that a business representative will politely remind the person without a mask of the requirement and if possible, offer them an inexpensive mask. If it is obvious that the business is not enforcing the mask mandate then a person may politely remind the business and if this does not work, that person can file a complaint with Oregon OSHA. OSHA said they will first try to educate the business owner, then they may visit the site unannounced, the next step is OSHA can then fine the business.
With the 4th of July just around the corner, and remembering the increase in cases after Memorial Day in May, primarily over in the valley, and throw in the fact that after over two months of no new cases in Tillamook County we are now starting to see an increase in positive cases, the wearing of face covers is definitely a good idea. Remember, for violations of the mask mandate, please, do not tie up 911 or the local Police Agencies with mask violation calls, report the violation to Oregon OSHA.
Yes, you heard right, COVID case number 10 was announced last evening, and we expect more. Each of these current cases were independent of each other, meaning none are associated and are random meaning none of these infected the other.
We also continue to be asked where, how, and even who! HIPPA laws prevent us from releasing patient information. If we provide enough information that compromises this, we can still be fined A LOT of money. So, all we are doing is trying to protect patient privacy and not be fined for a HIPPA violation. For example, we have a male between the ages of 40-49 that works for Company X in South County. That does not specifically identify that person by name and many would not know who this is, but, in such a close and small community, it may be enough information for a local person to say, oh, that is Joe who hasn’t been to work in a few days…HIPPA violation! So, we are super cautious. If you are identified as a concern in a case, you will be contacted directly during the Trace Investigation.
