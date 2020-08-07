It looks dry for awhile now with the next chance of showers, as slight as it is, around the middle of next week. This morning we had some patchy fog, but things are looks mostly sunny now, then we should see some gusty afternoon winds, becoming northwest 5-10 gusting to 20, the afternoon high near 71. The marine layer returns tonight, still breezy, lows near 54.
The weekend looks pretty nice also as high pressure builds in, mostly sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures in the low 70s again. The afternoon winds northerly 8-12 gusting to 25. There is a slight chance that, with a front moving well to the north and the thickened marine layer overnight, a light mist or drizzle is possible around sunrise tomorrow when the marine clouds are the thickest.
Monday is the last “High Pressure” day so another sunny day with the high near 72 then an upper level trough of low pressure moves in as the ridge gets pushed off to the east. The models differ on how strong the trough will be, if it does intensify, we would see more clouds and a chance of showers through midweek. Other models keep it weaker which would bring us a few more clouds but no rain, it will cool things down with highs now in the upper 60s. For now, we go with the dryer models, after all, it is still summer!
COVID-19 Compliance
I have had a question or two about what if a bar or a restaurant are not complying with the state face covering/physical distancing requirements. Well, I started digging and found:
OLCC Inspections Salem Region which includes Tillamook County for period July 31 to August 2:
Visits 195, Verbal instructions (OLCC Rules) - 1, Verbal Instructions (Social Distancing and Face Coverings) - 16, Referrals to OSHA - 0.
OSHA face covering complaints:
OSHA continues to receive a record number of complaints about businesses not complying with the State’s guidelines and mandates. They continue to investigate all complaints, making site inspections, educating, and if necessary, citing repeated non-compliant businesses. I could not find a report with numbers.
I did see a report that OSHA received 2,887 COVID related complaints between March 2 thru April 12 of this year. They usually receive 2,000 complaints a year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.