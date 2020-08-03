A cloudy, misty, drizzly morning as a weak disturbance moved across earlier this morning. Most areas didn’t get enough precipitation to measure, some got .01” while a couple spots reported .02”. As the disturbance continues to move away from the area conditions should improve with lots of sunshine returning this afternoon, the high near 70.
The summer pattern continues tomorrow with the onshore flow pushing in the marine clouds overnight that burn off by the afternoon tomorrow leaving mostly sunny skies with breezy afternoon westerly winds, again the high up near 70. The marine layer should not be as thick tomorrow night, then Wednesday an upper level trough of low pressure will move through the area giving us a 50%-60% chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday.
So, the rain ends by Thursday afternoon as the trough continues to drift out of the area, leaving partly sunny afternoon skies, highs in the upper 60s. After that, Friday on through the weekend looks pretty summerish, mostly sunny days with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, partly cloudy nights, lows in the low 50s.
COVID-19 OHA Update
COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 326, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. 8/2/20.
Oregon Health Authority reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. 8/2/20, bringing the state total to 19,097.
The new cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Lane (7), Linn (4), Malheur (10), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (48), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (20), Wasco (3), Washington (47), and Yamhill (9).
Oregon’s 326th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 30, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
With the addition of the 4 new cases this weekend, Tillamook County has now had 28 positive results, but has also had 2,007 negative results and no deaths.
City of Tillamook Public Works
We made good progress last week. Evergreen is closed between Alder Lane and Walnut Lane. We will be working on the sewer rehabilitation on Evergreen. We will also be working on Hawthorne prepping it for paving, tomorrow. Walnut Lane is the detour instead of Hawthorne for the next couple of days. Thanks for your patience.
