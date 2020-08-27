We have a cloudy start this morning with areas of fog reducing visibility so use those headlights. Much like yesterday, the fog and clouds will burn back leaving a mostly sunny day with breezy westerly winds 10-15 gusting to 25, highs near 72, mostly clear skies tonight, light winds, lows near 51.
A ridge remains over the area tomorrow so sunny, breezy and 73, and we are on the breezy side tomorrow night as well with west winds 10-15 gusting to 20 still, lows near 51.
We have a couple of weak disturbances dropping southeastward to our north over the weekend, one on Saturday and another one late Sunday, but for us they mainly only weaken the ridge. While we do remain sunny both days, with the weakened ridge, we cool a little with daytime highs now in the upper 60s and nighttime lows in the upper 40s.
The slightly stronger disturbance Sunday passes close enough that Monday we stay partly sunny with a chance of a shower or two then a ridge builds back in and warms us up again with Tuesday’s afternoon high back up around 74 under sunny skies. We stay sunny and warm on Wednesday as well. There is still some uncertainty on the strength of the high, if it builds even stronger, the afternoon highs could also be higher, best guess now though is we stay in the low to mid 70s for the start of next week.
COVID-19 Update, COVID-19 cases declined last week
The Oregon Health Authority released its weekly report today, which showed a 13% drop in daily cases for the week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. OHA recorded 1,704 new cases of COVID-19 cases—down from previous week’s tally of 1,963.
Slightly fewer Oregonians were tested for the week, which had a total of 24,177 people tested. That total includes testing done at all locations including commercial non-hospital-based laboratories, hospital laboratories and Oregon State Public Health Laboratory.
The rate of positive tests also declined to 5.1% from 5.4%.
The age group most affected by the virus remains 20-29, although the elderly remains the hardest hit age group. COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates increase with age; almost half of the 420 deaths have been among persons 80 or older, and 75% in persons 70 and older.
Tillamook County cases remains at 38, which is 34 positives, and 4 presumptive cases. Total tests through yesterday is 2,560 which means we had 2,522 negative results giving us a positive test rate of just under 1.5% compared to the states 5.1%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.