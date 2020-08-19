The onshore flow is keeping the marine clouds along the coast today so not much clearing in several areas today. We also see some high clouds pushing across that are an indicator of some changes coming tonight through tomorrow into Friday.
More clouds move in tonight ahead of a trough of low pressure and an approaching weak cold front. The front brings a slight chance of rain after around midnight tonight but that chance increases into tomorrow morning with the front itself. Daytime highs continue in the low 70s, nighttime lows in the upper 50s.
The front pushes through late tomorrow morning approaching noon, then we transition over to scattered showers that persists through tomorrow night into Friday. The activity diminishes Friday afternoon and high pressure starts to build back in giving us mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, highs in the low 70s, lows with partly cloudy nights, down around 50.
It looks like the ridge will also hold strong for the start of next week so look for the sunny skies to continue Monday and Tuesday, highs remain in the low 70s and overnight lows hang around 50.
COVID-19 Update
Today’s OHA numbers are not out yet, but when they are released, you will see that Tillamook County is reporting a new case, an individual 60-69. This brings our total to 32 positive cases and 4 presumptive cases for a total of 36 cases. Contact Tracing has been completed on this individual.
As of yesterday, Tillamook County had conducted 2,361 tests. If my math is correct, that means if you are tested in Tillamook, you have about a 1.5% chance of returning positive.
