Today will pretty much be a repeat of yesterday, morning marine clouds burning back to leave a mostly sunny afternoon with westerly winds 5-10, the afternoon high near 70, then clouds moving in again tonight, light winds, lows near 54.
Tomorrow, with an upper level trough of low pressure drifting eastward closer to the coast, the clouds will be much slower burning back leaving a partly sunny day, winds westerly 4-8, the high, once again, near 70. More clouds push in tomorrow night ahead of a weak frontal system that gives us an increasing chance of shower late tomorrow night.
Thursday, we have about a 50-50 chance of scattered showers under mostly cloudy skies, winds becoming southwesterly 5-10, highs near 70 then rain likely Thursday night with the front, lows near 56.
The rain transitions to scattered showers after the front moves through around noon Friday then another high pressure ridge builds in and bring back the sunny skies for the weekend, highs near 72 with mostly clear nights, lows near 50, and this summer weather continues the start of next week.
Full closure planned for Old Youngs Bay Bridge August 25-27
Maintenance work requires the full closure
ASTORIA— The Old Youngs Bay Bridge (U.S. 101B) will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25 until 8a.m. on Thursday, August 27 so an Oregon Department of Transportation bridge crew can perform maintenance work on the bridge.
The 24-7 closure is needed because the work requires that the draw bridge’s two 75-foot bascules (leaves) be in the air for many hours at a time. The bridge was built in 1921 and is one of the few remaining bascule style bridges.
Variable message signs have already been posted warning travelers of the closure. The detour during the closure is for travelers to use U.S. 101 over the New Youngs Bay Bridge.
City of Tillamook Public Works
Our traffic control today has Evergreen closed at 3rd Street with the detour on Pine. From the south, Evergreen is closed just north of Maple Lane. Please drive safe and slow down in work zones.
