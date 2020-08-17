As expected, the weekend was a hot one with temperatures here in the low 90s while over in the valley it was in the upper 90s to low 100s Saturday, only a little cooler Sunday. Today we have an upper level high pressure area to our southeast and a low pressure area off to the northwest, putting us in a southwesterly flow. We see an onshore flow at the surface that is pushing in the marine clouds and gave us some patchy morning fog. The layer will burn back leaving a mostly sunny afternoon, the high near 72. The clouds and patchy fog return tonight, along with the calm winds, lows tonight near 54.
Tomorrow looks about the same, a cloudy start that burns back by the afternoon, highs near 70, then mostly clouds again tomorrow night, lows near 54.
By Wednesday we see a couple of disturbances riding up in the southwesterly flow that brings more clouds Wednesday then a chance of showers Thursday and Friday, highs still near 71, lows near 56.
High pressure returns for the weekend bringing back the fair and mild sunny skies, highs near 72, mostly clear nights, lows near 52.
Tillamook County Public Works
Please be advised that a pavement preservation project will occur on Sandlake Road during the week of August 24 through August 28. Expect traffic delays up to 20-minutes as we route traffic through the work zone using pilot cars. The County and a specialty Contractor will perform this work on portions of Sandlake Road from Hwy 101 to the Jewel Creek Bridge at MP 5.74. Additional material might be applied on Whiskey Creek Road. This application is very cost effective and will preserve the pavement.
Road workers are 6 times more likely to be injured or killed on the job compared to other professions. Please drive safely in the construction zone. Thank you for your consideration.
Reminder: Please be advised that sand cleaning and restriping operations are taking place at the Cape Kiwanda and the Bob Straub parking lots, in Pacific City. These parking lots are closed today, Monday, August 17, 2020 from 8:00pm through Tuesday, August 18, 2020 until 1:00pm.
City of Tillamook Public Works
Evergreen will be closed at 3rd Street today, with the detour on Pine Avenue to get into the neighborhood. Evergreen on the South side is closed north of Maple. You can also enter the neighborhood on Maple Lane. Please let me know if you have any questions.
COVID-19 Update from Oregon Health Authority Aug. 16, 2020
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 388, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 23,262.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (26), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Deschutes (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine ( 1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (67), Polk (7), Umatilla (15), Wasco (1), Washington (29) and Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 387th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 12 and died on August 13, at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 388th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
There is updated information on Oregon’s 384th COVID-19 death. The death was a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 12 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Tillamook County currently has reported 35 total cases, 31 Positives and 4 Presumptive. Total tested 2337.
