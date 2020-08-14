The top news for us is the hot weather expected this weekend. Strong high pressure is bringing sunny skies and northerly winds today then northeasterly winds tomorrow. This will bring warming temperatures of around 76 today, the winds 5-10 gusting to 20 this afternoon. Clear skies tonight, light winds, lows near 56.
Tomorrow the entire area heats up as the high builds and moves in over the area. For the coast we are looking at temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. As you head east, the Coast Range is expecting temperatures in the low to mid 90s then in the valley it gets real hot, upper 90s to low 100s. The highest temperatures I could find for tomorrow was Roseburg at 105 and Medford at 109. This has caused the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for much of the forecast area due to the very hot temperatures, very low humidity and gusty winds causing a severe fire hazard. This is valid in our area from 11am thru 11pm tomorrow. There is also an Excessive Heat Warning for the valley into the western hills of the Cascades starting tomorrow through Sunday. Now, tomorrow night, still with mostly clear skies, the lows only drop to around 60.
Sunday, the coast gets a wind reversal, the previous northerly winds shift at the coast to southerly as the high weakens and shifts east. The marine air will start to filter back into the coastal area with southwesterly winds so Sunday’s high will be around 78. Unfortunately for the valley, Sunday looks to still be in the upper 90s to around 100. The marine clouds move in Sunday night, the lows around 55.
Monday the pattern returns to something more normal, mostly sunny and 72 and this is repeated Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday, we will be watching a low pressure area that is forecasted to move northward along the coast that will give us more clouds and a slight chance of showers, highs still around 71, lows around 54.
SEASONAL ROAD RESTRICTIONS ANNOUNCED FOR HUNTERS IN TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST
The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) will resume road restrictions this fall in the western part of the Tillamook State Forest to improve deer and elk escapement during hunting season.
Some roads will be closed to motorized use during the general archery and rifle hunting seasons in September, October and November. Selected roads in the Trask, Wilson and Nehalem River areas will be gated and signed. Controlled access during the three-month period is designed to reduce hunting pressure in these areas.
Hunters and other recreational users are welcome to access the gated areas by foot, mountain bike, horse or other non-motorized means.
ODF is partnering with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Tillamook Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association in this program. The partnership has been in place 17 years now and the location of gates changes year to year based on access needs, stand conditions and operations.
Motorized access by ODF staff or contractors working in those areas may occur on occasion. Maps of the road management areas are available at the Tillamook ODF office located at 5005 Third St., Tillamook and on the website at: http://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Recreation/Pages/RoadClosure.aspx. Once at this link go to “Tillamook State Forest Road Report” to find the maps.
Another location to find maps and information is at the “Tillamook State Forest blog" at: http://tillamookstateforest.blogspot.com/.
If you have questions about the road management program, contact Gary Baker at the Tillamook ODF office, 503-842-2545, or David Nuzum at the Tillamook ODFW office, 503-842-2741.
OREGON'S OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFERS TIPS TO BEAT THE HEAT AND KEEP SAFE DURING WILDFIRE SEASON
Salem, Ore – August 13, 2020 – High temperatures and low humidity are forecasted across the state this weekend, bringing concerns about heat-related illnesses and wildfire activity.
Heat-related illness is a serious threat, especially for elderly, youth, those without air conditioning, and those working or exercising outdoors. Helpful tips for heat safety include:
- Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of a car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
- Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
- Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.
- If you’re out on the water to stay cool, be sure to wear a life jacket and wear sunscreen.
- Stay hydrated, drink water, and avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
- Even in high heat, face coverings are important in times of COVID-19. Be sure to wear one inside or outside when you cannot maintain a 6 ft. distance from others.
- The American Red Cross Heat Wave Safety sheet provides additional guidance on what to do before and during extreme heat, and how to treat heat-related illnesses.
Current weather conditions can also create or exacerbate wildfire activity. During these times, common everyday activities such as mowing the lawn or pulling your vehicle off to the side of the road may start a wildfire. Here are some good wildfire safety tips to review:
- Do not mow when it’s windy or excessively dry; lawn mowers are designed to cut lawn, not weeds or dry grass. Metal blades striking rocks can create sparks and start a fire.
- Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained with nothing dragging on the road. Don’t drive on dry grass or brush since hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires.
- Carry a fire extinguisher in your vehicle and learn how to use it.
- Smoke levels can vary dramatically during wildfires and also causes additional complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. For comprehensive information about smoke conditions in your area, visit http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
- Ready.gov offers additional guidance on staying safe when a wildfire threatens.
“Know your risks and be prepared for them,” says OEM Director Andrew Phelps. “Make sure to have a ‘go-kit,’ register for emergency notification systems in your community, and make a plan where your family will go and how you will stay in contact if evacuated. OEM’s 2 Weeks Ready initiative offers a real way each of us can help ourselves and our communities prepare for drastic conditions and other emergencies.”
