An upper level trough of low pressure moves across giving us an onshore flow with morning clouds and late morning clearing as the norm for the next couple of days, then high pressure builds in bringing lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures through the weekend and into the start of next week. This also means highs over in the valley this weekend could be in the upper 90s which will draw the crowds to the coast again. Monday the models suggest the ridge will weaken and move east which open us up so there is a slight chance of showers for the start of next week.
So, mostly sunny skies today, in comes the marine clouds tonight, highs near 66, lows near 50. Tomorrow looks the same then Thursday the high starts to build and we see fewer clouds and the high makes it up to 68.
Friday, we make it to at least 70, then, Saturday, sunny and 77 here, the mid 90s over in the valley. Sunday, with the ridge moving across the top of us, we make it to around 76 thanks to the onshore flow but the valley is likely climbing to the upper 90s.
Monday it looks like the ridge weakens and shifts eastward, so we gain a slight chance of showers, highs near 71, overnight lows near 55.
With the high temperatures, winds, and afternoon drying, the fire dangers will increase, especially in the Coast Range eastward. Remember the fire regulations for the area you will be in, check with the local Fire District for additional information.
In fact, remember all the dangers along the coast, there is the threat of rip currents in the ocean, heat issues while outside including in vehicles, water shock issues in cold rivers, and the dangers of riding the trails in the forest.
Health officials urge parents to get their children caught up on vaccines
Parents are understandably nervous about taking their children and teens to their doctors’ offices right now. As a result, children in Oregon are falling behind on their childhood vaccinations.
August is National Immunization Awareness Month and we want to work with families to ensure this pandemic is not followed by an increase in cases of vaccine-preventable diseases or a preventable outbreak.
"How students attend school is changing because of COVID-19," says Stacy de Assis Matthews, school immunization coordinator at OHA. "We want to make sure students are fully vaccinated, so they are protected in whatever form their school looks like: in a classroom, in a small group cohort, or online at home with their family."
Families have the power to protect their children against serious, potentially life-threatening diseases. Parents should talk to their child’s doctor or nurse about whether they have missed any routine vaccines.
Before rescheduling any upcoming childhood vaccination or well visit appointments, call the child’s health care provider to find out if the appointment can remain as scheduled and what precautions they are taking to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
Many health care providers’ offices are taking special precautions such as ensuring children who are well are kept separate from sick children.
Many providers are limiting the number of people who can go with a child to their appointment and are taking temperatures of all family members before allowing them into the building.
Some providers are providing drive-up vaccine programs.
With so many people out of work and without health insurance, it’s important to know you can still keep your child safe. The Vaccines for Children (VFC) program offers free vaccines to families who cannot afford to pay for their children’s vaccines. Call 211 to find out more about VFC.
If your children need health insurance, they may be eligible for the Oregon Health Plan (OHP). It is open to all children and teens younger than 19, regardless of immigration status, who meet income and other criteria. Trained community partners across the state can help you fill out an application. It's free. Visit http://www.OHP.Oregon.gov to find community partners in your area.
Oregon reports 227 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 357, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 227 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 21,488. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (7), Hood River (2), Jackson (8), Jefferson (11), Lane (5), Lincoln (2), Linn (3), Malheur (21), Marion (27), Morrow (15), Multnomah (45), Polk (6), Umatilla (15), Washington (37), and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 357th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 29 and died on August 5 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
