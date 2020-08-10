Another sunny, breezy day in store, afternoon winds again northwesterly 10-15 gusting to 25, todays high near 69. The onshore winds return tonight which pushes in the marine layer so increasing clouds, the winds diminish, lows near 51.
The clouds take their time burning back tomorrow so a little cooler, around 67, the afternoon winds more westerly 8-12 gusting to 20 which again diminishes overnight under partly cloudy skies, the low dips to 49.
Wednesday looks about the same, partly sunny skies, winds becoming northwesterly 5-10, highs near 67, partly cloudy and cool that night, lows near 48.
Thursday on, things turn more summerish, the onshore flow weakens with mostly sunny days, highs warming a little each day but climbing into the mid and upper 70s over the weekend. Look for mostly clear nights, lows around the mid 50s.
Tillamook County Public Works
Please note that Silversands Road at the intersection of Hwy 131 is closed due to a sink hole. Residents and visitors can use Aldercove Road and Bishop Avenue to access Silversands.
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Replacement
Project Description: This project will replace the more than 50 year old bridge whose timber deck is in poor condition. As part of the project, we will realign and widen the existing roadway and provide new striping and traffic signs. New guardrails and other improvements will be made to the wayside.
Traffic Impacts: There will be lane restrictions and flagging for duration of the project. Nightly lane closures will continue through August.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=17525
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges
Project Description: This project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets. We will also install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of OR 30 and 30th Street in Astoria.
Traffic Impacts: Street ends will be closed while construction is occurring except for U.S. 30.
Additional lane restrictions on U.S. 30 and 30th Street may occur. Visit TripCheck for the most up to date information.
Project Website: https://www.astoria.or.us/Waterfront_Bridges_Replacement.aspx?deptid=9
OR 47/OR 202: Maintenance Paving Project
Project Description: This project will pave the roadway (milepost 39 to 51.7) to give users a smoother ride.
Traffic Impacts: There will be intermittent daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with flaggers controlling two-way traffic.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=R2-Maint-03
