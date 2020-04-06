It’s going to be a good week, lots of vitamin D to absorb! High pressure is building in over the region today and will pretty much dominate the weather all week, bringing dry, fair and mild conditions through at least Friday.
Today we see some mainly mid and high clouds that are wrapping around a low pressure center now stationary off the coast of the Oregon/California border. Other than this, we can look forward to a mostly sunny day, highs up near 54. The marine clouds will move in tonight, the low near 39.
The marine clouds will burn back tomorrow leaving a sunny mild day, highs near 52, then, we stay partly cloudy tomorrow night, lows near 36 with the radiational cooling. After that Wednesday sunny and around 57, Thursday mostly sunny and 61, then Friday some clouds start to return, highs near 57, nighttime lows near 40.
The models are suggesting we have a slight chance of showers over the weekend because the high will break down, but, we are not real confident this will take place as suggested which would mean the high continues through the weekend, which would be nice, we will see!
COVID-19 Update as of 4/5/20 at 8:00am
- Tillamook remained at 3 positive cases out of 93 tests
- Nearby, Clatsop and Lincoln County remain at 4 positives while Washington county has 259
- Oregon reports out of 20,624 tests, Oregon has 1068 positives.
- The top age group for positives is now split between 40-49, 50-59, and 60-69.
- There are more female positives then male.
- Oregon has 27 deaths, puts us 19th out of all the states and DC.
- New York remains solidly in the lead for positive cases with 123,160.
- Greatest increase rate goes to my old town, New Orleans.
