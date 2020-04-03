Very few showers around today and I do see some snow on the side of the roads in the higher pass locations, but the roads themselves were clear. With a low pressure trough near the area there could still be a shower or two today with daytime heating.
The snow level this afternoon up around 1700’ but will fall again after the sun goes down but the good news, precipitation will end so that should not be an issue, however, if you are headed over the passes late tonight through early tomorrow morning, patchy ice is a danger. Afternoon temperatures up around 49, tonight’s lows drop down to 33.
Tomorrow another low pressure area approaches from the west which increases our rain chance with rain likely tomorrow night, highs near 51, lows near 40. The rain chance decreases Sunday as the low continues to drift south then a ridge of high pressure builds in Monday bringing mostly sunny skies with the highs climbing into the upper 50s to near 60, and nighttime lows in the upper 30 to near 40 by midweek. By Thursday of next week some of the models are suggesting some moisture could be returning.
COVID-19 Numbers
State of Oregon numbers as of 4/2/20, 8am:
Positives 826 or 5% of the total tested.
Negatives 15,259
Deaths 21
Tillamook County:
Positives 3
Tested 81
Deaths ZERO
Surrounding Tillamook County (Positives):
Clatsop County 3
Lincoln County 4
Washington County 211
