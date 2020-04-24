An easy general forecast, mostly wet. Now some deeper details! We have a warm front pushing across this morning bring light rain, then we will see some scattered light showers that diminish some this evening but we also have another system approaching tonight that will bring an increasing chance of rain overnight with rain likely by early tomorrow morning. Highs today with the winds becoming southerly, near 60, lows tonight only down to near 48.
Look for scattered showers to bring additional periods of precipitation tomorrow afternoon behind the front, then high pressure starts to build in so the shower activity will diminish tomorrow evening. Tomorrow night will be dryer but with patchy fog developing late.
Mostly cloudy and dry Sunday, but another front means the rain returns Sunday night through Monday morning, then we transition back to scattered showers behind the front Monday night. After that it appears the storms shift northward leaving us with only a slight chance of rain or rainshowers Tuesday on through Thursday. Highs in the low 60s, lows in the mid 40s.
COVID-19 Update, as of 4/23/20 at 8am.
Oregon Positives – 2,127
Oregon Negatives – 41,976
Now a 95.2% chance that if tested, you will come back negative for COVID-19
Oregon Deaths – 83
Clatsop Positives – 6
Lincoln County – 5
Tillamook County remains at 6
Nearly 50% of the deaths are individuals 80+
26% are 70-79
22% 60-69
All the information is available off the Oregon Health Authority’s Website:
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/pages/index.aspx
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night when there will be one-lane closed during certain periods for the contractor to move equipment and repair bridge girders by sealing the cracks.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Replacement
Project Description: This project will replace the more than 50 year old bridge whose timber deck is in poor condition. As part of the project, we will realign and widen the existing roadway and provide new striping and traffic signs. New guardrails and other improvements will be made to the wayside.
Traffic Impacts: There will be lane restrictions and flagging for duration of the project.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=17525
U.S. 101: Arch Cape Tunnel Lighting Replacement Project
Project Description: The Arch Cape Tunnel was opened in 1937 and is approximately 1,230 feet long. This project will replace old sodium lights that are putting out less light because they are broken and corroded.
Traffic Impacts: There will not be complete closures of the tunnel during construction. Expect some delays.
One lane of traffic will remain open during construction with flaggers controlling two-way traffic.
Construction will take place at:
- Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=19227
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges
Project Description: This project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets. We will also install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of OR 30 and 30th Street in Astoria.
Traffic Impacts: Street ends will be closed while construction is occurring except for U.S. 30.
Additional lane restrictions on U.S. 30 and 30th Street may occur. Visit TripCheck for the most up to date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.