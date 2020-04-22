We have a front moving in this morning giving us rain. The front pushes through this afternoon and we transition over to scattered showers. The shower activity will become more scattered tonight and then widely scattered through Friday.
Another disturbance drops down Friday night into Saturday, so the rain returns then back to showers that night into Sunday morning. Later Sunday it appears a front sill be approaching so we see an increasing chance of the rain returning Sunday night through Monday though the timing may be a little off on this. Once this goes through, we keep a chance of showers into Tuesday.
High continue in the mid 50s to low 60s, and lows around the mid 40s.
COVID-19 Updates valid 4/21/2002 at 8am
Oregon Positives – 2,002
Oregon Negatives – 39,126
Oregon Deaths – 78
Tillamook Positives – 6
Total tests – 215
Washington County – 415 Positives and 10 deaths
Multnomah County – 542 Positives and 29 deaths
Marion County – 381 Positives and 14 deaths
Reopening the County
The County has started discussions on when and how to reopen the County. It will be a very complex process and we have many factors to look at. We are already in the process of developing a workgroup to help work through all the issues and factors. This workgroup will involve all our partners throughout the county to help develop the plan. Add to this we need to consider what our surrounding counties are doing also.
