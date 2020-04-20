The marine clouds have burned back to just off the coast leaving a mostly sunny day thanks to a weaker onshore flow. Tonight, into tomorrow morning we will see increasing clouds as a disturbance moves across the area.
Tomorrow night into Wednesday we have a front moving in that will bring some real rain into the area. The National Weather Service suggest Wednesday could be the wettest day this month. The rain turns to scattered showers Wednesday night behind the front.
Maybe some widely scattered showers Thursday that diminish that evening as high pressure briefly builds, then later Friday a low pressure system drops down into the area and gives us a chance of rain by Friday night with rain likely Saturday as the low nears then back to a chance of rain or rainshowers Saturday into Sunday as the low continues to move away from the area.
High temperatures for the period in the upper 50s to low 60s, lows continue in the low to mid 40s.
COVID-19 Update
As of 8am this morning,
Positives – 1,956
Negatives – 38,089
Deaths – 75
Still a 95% chance that if you are tested, you are negative.
Washington, Multnomah and Marion County’s account for 66% of the Positives in the State, and for 67% of the deaths in the State
Along the Coast, Lincoln now has 5 cases, Clatsop and Tillamook stand at 6 positives.
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night when there will be one-lane closures during certain periods for the contractor to move equipment.
A 14 day full night closure will occur later in the project while replacing the lift span bracing at the end of the project. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Replacement
Project Description: This project is to replace the more than 50 year old bridge whose timber deck is in poor condition. As part of the project, we will realign and widen the existing roadway and provide new striping and traffic signs. New bridge guardrails and other improvements will be made to the wayside.
Traffic Impacts: There will be lane restrictions and flagging for duration of the project.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=17525
U.S. 101: Arch Cape Tunnel Lighting Replacement Project
Project Description: The Arch Cape Tunnel was opened in 1937 and is approximately 1,230 feet long. This project will replace old sodium lights that are putting out less light because they are broken and corroded.
Traffic Impacts: There will not be complete closures of the tunnel during construction. Expect some delays.
One lane of traffic will remain open during construction with flaggers controlling two-way traffic.
Construction will take place at:
- Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=19227
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges
Project Description: This project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets. We will also install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of OR 30 and 30th Street in Astoria.
Traffic Impacts: Street ends will be closed while construction is occurring except for U.S. 30.
Additional lane restrictions on U.S. 30 and 30th Street may occur. Visit TripCheck for the most up to date information.
Project Website: https://www.astoria.or.us/Waterfront_Bridges_Replacement.aspx?deptid=9
