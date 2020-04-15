A passing trough of low pressure increased the onshore flow overnight which pushed in and thickened the marine layer and clouds. This has also been giving us some light drizzle around the area. High pressure will build in behind the trough, so conditions improve by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies expected, even in Rockaway Beach. The clouds return briefly tonight but with the winds becoming more northerly, we will see clearing skies overnight.
Offshore or easterly winds develop tomorrow so we see sunny skies, the high up near 65. Clear skies overnight mean lows drop into the upper 30s. Friday the winds shift back to northerly, then northwesterly in the afternoon, as another weak trough drops down near the area, and the marine clouds return that night. Highs near 63 Friday, lows near 40.
It looks like a weak upper level low pressure area and trough will give us increasing clouds over the weekend, then a slight chance of showers Sunday night with a chance of rain increasing Monday and Tuesday of next week. High around 60, lows near 44.
COVID-19 Facts/Data
When looking at the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 among the positive cases we have found the following:
- A cough is present in 66% of the cases,
- A fever is present in 50% of the cases,
- Only 4% needed Mechanical ventilation
- Most common risk factors are – Underlying conditions 35.3%,
- And prior contact with known active positive individual prior to symptom onset – 27.7%
Just to clear up a false rumor about PPE or Protective Equipment, such as Sanitizer and Masks, neither the Hospital nor Public Health is dispensing PPE items as they are in short supply nationwide and must be saved for Medial Personnel. Should either the Hospital or Public Health run out of these supplies for themselves, well, this would severely impact their ability to do business.
A Message About Tillamook County, Visitors, and Patience
(Commentary by me)
911 and local Law Enforcement is seeing an increase in harassment calls in Tillamook County. These calls are related to local individuals harassing what is, or is perceived to be, non-Tillamook County individuals. In some cases these, “non-locals”, are in fact, military people that do not need to change their license plates when transferring out of their home state, or new Tillamook County hires that can’t change their plates because DMV is closed, or family members checking on elderly family members, bringing them food and/or medicine. Yes, some are people from outside the area that came to the Coast just to get away.
In some of the calls Law Enforcement gets involved because, a local resident has confronted a perceived visitor and a dispute results, or vice versa. I will ask our local folks, please do not do this as the situation could escalate and become dangerous for you or those around you. There can also be negative legal consequences for your action. This virus situation is something we are all dealing with and as the signs says, we are all in this together.
To our visitors, in the past we have encouraged and welcomed your visits. Now, in this unprecedented time, your visits are having an unnecessary strain on the local population. Besides not only endangering yourself and others through the possible spread of COVID-19, it is a strain on our systems. Most of our Restaurants and Grocery Stores are consider small businesses. They, and the few bigger stores, are all getting limited deliveries. This means when we see our population grow, we also see our supplies depleted more rapidly and the shelves are empty longer, until the next delivery. It also increases the accident hazards, whether on the highways or on our trails or waterways. Our Fire Districts are primarily manned by volunteers, as is our Search and Rescue program. This virus is causing some of these volunteers to remain home. It is for these reasons, and a few others, that you are seeing some negative interaction with our local population.
Again, everyone, we are ALL in this together and as I have mentioned before, just as in all the other disasters that I have experienced, this too shall pass. Do not harass people, this is another stressor neither of you need and as I said, can have unexpected and dangerous consequences. Just be patient, you don’t know the whole story of the person you are speaking to. Let’s instead help one another!
Smile, did you know the act of smiling can trick the body into helping you elevate your mood. The physical act of smiling actually activates neural messaging in your brain and acts as a mood-booster. Just Smile, it is also contagious!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.