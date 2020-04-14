A chilly start to the morning with the overnight lows hitting 32 under the clear skies. A quick check of the pollen count continues to show why the allergies are still a problem. Though the count fell a little, it is still in the high range. What may help is the onshore flow will return today which will push in the marine layer but as a result todays high temperature will only reach around 57. The marine clouds will move in this evening and with the continued westerly flow, thicken tonight, then we could see some patchy drizzle into the morning hours tomorrow as a disturbance passes near the area, the overnight low near 43.
The ridge builds back in tomorrow, so we see decreasing winds again, still a little cooler for the time being, the high with some clouds still around 57. The skies continue to clear up overnight tomorrow, the winds diminish, lows near 38.
Thursday and Friday look nice with sunny skies, highs in the low to mid 60s. Thursday night looks clear and 38 but Friday night we start to see clouds and patchy fog as the ridge weakens and is replaced by a weak trough of low pressure for the weekend so more clouds and maybe a chance of rain by Monday, highs near 59, lows near 43.
COVID-19 Q&A
What is OHA’s guidance on traveling? Going to hotels, cabins and lodges, etc.?
As part of physical distancing, we urge Oregonians to stay home, except for travel related to essential activities that cannot be conducted remotely.
On March 23, Governor Kate Brown issued Executive Order 20-12, directing everyone in Oregon to stay at home to the maximum extent possible and adding to the list of businesses that will be temporarily closed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon. The order is effective immediately and remains in effect until ended by the Governor. Visit the Governor's COVID-19 website for more information.
What if I feel like I’ve been exposed but don’t need to see a healthcare provider or get tested?
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, and you get fever, cough or trouble breathing, stay away from other people, so you don’t get them sick. Consult with your doctor or a clinic by phone for instructions.
