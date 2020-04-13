The weekend was nice though the pollen count is still high which is turning my cars yellow and waking up my allergies. Today will be another nice one, sunny and in the mid 60s, a little on the breezy side though with the northwesterly winds increasing today to 10-15 gusting to 20. The skies remain clear tonight, still breezy, lows drop to near 33 which means some patchy frost likely.
The winds become more westerly tomorrow and pushes in the marine layer, so we see increasing clouds that thicken tomorrow night. These thickened marine clouds could give us some spotty drizzle tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. With the cloudiness, highs Tuesday in the upper 50s, lows in the low 40s.
Things improve again Wednesday night as a weak offshore wind set up, so we are looking at a partly cloudy night, the low around 40. After that the models are a little fuzzy, but we likely continue with strong high pressure giving us mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 60s, lows, with mostly clear nights, in the low 40s.
It appears a weak trough of low pressure will give us more clouds over the weekend along with a slight chance of showers, also a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s, lows in the mid 40s.
COVID-19 Update
From everything I am reading, our actions are paying dividends now. All indications initially were that we would be experiencing much higher numbers than we are seeing. We are not seeing those numbers in Oregon because, for the most part, we are doing all the things we are supposed to do, social distancing and the like. The effect appears to have started a flattening of the curve. It is to early to be certain, but we could actually be seeing a decrease in the numbers, or at least a slowing of the increase. Kind of like when we are watching for our rivers to crest during one of our flood events. So, keep up the good work, continue on course as the Captain would say. Stay positive, it will get better!
As of 4/12/20 at 8am, Oregon numbers:
Positives 1,527
Negatives 28,231
Deaths 52
Tillamook County Positives - 5, Clatsop County - 6, Lincoln County – 4
Lt Gordon McCraw
