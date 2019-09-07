The onshore flow thickened the marine layer leading to less clearing this afternoon. The clouds roll back in tonight so we could see another misty or drizzly morning tomorrow. We also have a disturbance moving towards the area tomorrow that will bring a chance of showers later tomorrow night with showers likely by Sunday as an associated front moves through into Monday followed by some post-frontal showers that diminish Monday night. Highs in the mid and upper 60s, lows in the mid 50s.
After all that an upper level trough of low pressure slowly moves across and keeps the chance of showers in the forecast Tuesday then we finally see a high pressure ridge returning Wednesday and Thursday that brings in more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, highs in the low 70s, lows in the mid top low 50s.
VEHICLE ACCESS TO BAY CITY BLOCK OF TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST RESTRICTED DUE TO RISE IN ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES
Tillamook, Ore. - Vehicle access to a portion of the Bay City block on the Tillamook State Forest will be restricted due to increasing vandalism, illegal dumping and theft. The Powerline East, Powerline North and Hobsonville Point spur roads will be blocked with gates.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is installing gates this week that will allow walk-in, bicycle or horseback access. The goal of restricting vehicle access is stopping illegal activities that have been on the rise recently, such as dumping cars and other large objects, vandalism, unlawful long-term camping, theft and other criminal activity.
Restricting access will also help limit irresponsible off-road vehicle use that damages public land. The resulting repair and debris removal work is a costly use of limited public resources, according to ODF Tillamook District Operations Coordinator Joe Travers.
“Unfortunately, these behaviors have recently gotten worse and are negatively impacting the Bay City community as well as the forest itself,” Travers said. “Walk-in and bicycle access will still allow forest users to enjoy most lawful activities, and should cut back on the behaviors that detract from the outdoor experience and potentially endanger forest visitors.”
Anyone with questions on this topic can call the Tillamook ODF office at 503-842-2545.
Scheduled Outage Notice: 9/6/19-9/7/19 South Tillamook County
Area: Tillamook PUD customers from Hwy 101 S. at Farmer Creek to Slab Creek in Neskowin. Areas include Hebo, Cloverdale and Pacific City.
Time: Power will go off at approximately 11:00 PM on Friday, September 6th, 2019 and should be restored by approximately 6:00 AM on Saturday, September 7th, 2019.
