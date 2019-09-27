We have the coldest temperatures this season expected over the weekend thanks to another system moving into the area today. The associated cold front will push through this afternoon bringing in some scattered showers that persist through tonight. This system will be dragging in some colder air aloft that could help generate a thunderstorm over the coastal waters tonight.
High today near 59, lows tonight near 45.
We expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a slight chance of showers with another weak disturbance brushing the area, the high near 61, then with partly cloudy overnight skies, the low near 43.
Now, if you had plans to travel across the Cascades, be aware they could be seeing some snow down to around the 4,000’ level. The good news is the roads are still relatively warm so there should not be much accumulation on their road surfaces. Off-road, if you are camping, you need to be ready for some winterlike conditions over there.
Another weak disturbance moving through Sunday will again bring a slight chance of a shower Sunday morning then the cold air settles in over our area. After a daytime high near 61, under partly sunny skies, we clear up and see overnight lows dropping down to around 34, so, time to protect the plants as frost is possible into Monday morning. Over in the Cascades, the snow level could be down to around 3,000’
Monday and Tuesday look sunny with highs near 63, but Monday night is again on the cold side with lows here dropping to around 35. Tuesday the cold low moves off to the east so the lows into Wednesday morning are back to the upper 40s. By Wednesday night we see a chance of showers returning with the next system, highs near 63, lows in the low 50s.
Public Health Warning: People should stop vaping immediately
Second vaping-related death in state confirmed; people who vape are at risk, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore.—The Oregon Health Authority is issuing a public health warning urging people to immediately stop using all vaping products. Today, the agency confirmed a second vaping-related death in the state.
This is the second death among the five previously reported cases. Oregon’s first fatality was announced on Sept. 3. All five cases are part of a national outbreak of severe lung injury linked to vaping and e-cigarette use.
“People should stop vaping immediately,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, state health officer. “If you vape, whether it’s cannabis, nicotine or other products, please quit. These are addictive substances, and we encourage people to take advantage of free resources to help them quit.”
He added: “If you haven’t started vaping, don’t start.”
OHA officials say the most recent death was an individual who had been hospitalized with respiratory symptoms after vaping cannabis products. Nationally, there have been more than 800 cases, primarily among youths and young adults, in 46 states and one U.S. territory. A total of 12 additional deaths, including Oregon’s first fatality, have been reported in 10 states.
Those who have fallen ill in Oregon have been hospitalized after experiencing worsening symptoms, including shortness of breath, cough or chest pain. CDC and the FDA have not identified a cause, but all cases have reported e-cigarette use or vaping.
OHA investigators and local public health authorities continue to urge clinicians to be on alert for signs of severe respiratory illness among patients and report any cases.
Before the new illness reports, OHA was already concerned about the health risks of vaping products. A recent report by the agency details the health risks for the products including nicotine addiction, exposure to toxic chemicals known to cause cancer and increases in blood pressure.
Individuals who have recently vaped and are having difficulty breathing should seek medical attention immediately.
If you or someone you know smokes or vapes, we urge you to quit now. Free help is available from the following resources:
- 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), www.quitnow.net/Oregon
- Español: 1-855-DEJELO-YA (1-855-335356-92), https://www.quitnow.net/oregonsp/.
- [www.thisisquitting.com]www.thisisquitting.com (youth quit resource for vaping)
Those who want assistance quitting vaping can call 1-800-662-HELP.
Switching to cigarettes or other combustible products is not a safer option.
REMINDER - FREE Weather Spotter Training Coming to Nehalem
The National Weather Service in Portland and the Tillamook County’s Office of Emergency Management welcomes volunteers with an interest in the weather to attend one of our upcoming training classes this fall. On Wednesday, October 2, 2019 we will be teaching a weather spotter training class in Nehalem, Oregon from 6:00 – 7:30 PM. The class is free and will be at the North Coast Recreational District Building located at 36155 9th Street in Nehalem, Oregon.
Anyone that wants to become a volunteer weather spotter or those who are already weather spotters and want refresher training are welcome to attend. We hope to see you there!
