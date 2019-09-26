Fall is here, and the temperatures will soon reflect that fact. Today we have a cold front dropping south through the area that is giving us morning rain then a chance of afternoon showers, highs today in the mid 60s. Brief high pressure moving across gives us dry conditions tonight, the low near 50.
Another system gives us a chance of showers tomorrow and this is the system that will pull in the cooler air, highs tomorrow in the upper 50s, nighttime lows in the mid 40s.
With some unstable cold air aloft, there is a slight chance of a shower Saturday and Sunday though we expect some mostly sunny skies both days, the highs near 60, then with partly cloudy nights, lows Saturday in the low 40s, Sunday night into early Monday morning, the low drops to the upper 30s.
With the high pressure building the start of next week we can expect sunny skies with highs in the low 60s, but with clear, dry nights, the lows Monday night drop into the mid 30s but warming start Tuesday, the high near 62, overnight lows back in the mid 40s.
Wednesday the high climbs back into the mid 60, lows, still with the mostly clear nights, in the upper 40s.
