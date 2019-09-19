Some dense fog out there this morning causing some mist in spots. The visibility is down to ¼ mile or less in some areas so turn your headlights on so you can be seen by others and avoid a crash! You may even want to leave a few minutes early so you can slow down in the dense fog areas and not be rushed and dangerous. The fog should slowly lift and dissipate mid to late morning.
So, there is a system moving in up into Canada today with the tail end of the warm front dropping some clouds into Washington. Some of the high clouds will make it into our area this afternoon and could give us some light rain late tonight into early tomorrow morning, slight that it is.
The weak front to the north does give us a better chance of rain tomorrow morning along with increased cloudiness, then a chance of afternoon scattered light showers, highs near 66, lows near 53.
A ridge of high pressure pushes in Saturday and gives us a dry day with slightly warmer temperatures, the afternoon high reaching around 69. Saturday night the brief break comes to an end with another system pushing in the rain around midnight which persists through Sunday morning. As is usually the case, we expect some scattered showers to develop behind the front Sunday afternoon that become more widely scattered by midnight as high pressure returns.
We could see some patchy dense morning fog again Monday morning with a ridge building in stronger, afternoon highs into the upper 60s. Tuesday looks partly sunny and 71, Wednesday mostly sunny with the afternoon high still around 70. Nighttime lows with partly cloudy skies could fall to around 50 the start of next week.
Culvert Failure Falcon Cove Rd., North of Manzanita
Tillamook County Road Dept. has become aware of a critically failing culvert that crosses Falcon Cove Road at +/- 0.30 mile west from the Highway 101 intersection.
Tillamook County has hired a contractor to replace the failing culvert. The work is scheduled to be done between September 23, 2019 and September 30, 2019. Due to the limited work zone at the culvert, Tillamook County will need to close the road during this time.
Please use Cove Beach Road (North side of Falcon Cove community) for access to and from Highway 101 for the time of the closure.
Nye Beach health advisory issued September 17
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a public health advisory today for higher-than-normal levels of bacteria in ocean waters at Nye Beach in Lincoln County.
People should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted. Higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. This applies especially to children and the elderly, who may be more vulnerable to illness from waterborne bacteria.
Increased pathogen and fecal bacteria levels in ocean waters can come from both shore and inland sources such as stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.
While this advisory is in effect at Nye Beach, visitors should avoid wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, or in discolored water, and stay clear of water runoff flowing into the ocean. Even if there is no advisory in effect, officials recommend avoiding swimming in the ocean within 48 hours after a rainstorm.
Although state officials advise against water contact, they continue to encourage other recreational activities (flying kites, picnicking, playing on the beach, walking, etc.) on this beach because they pose no health risk even during an advisory.
The status of water contact advisories at beaches is subject to change. For the most recent information on advisories, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0482, or 877-290-6767 (toll-free).
Please contact the County Road Dept. if you have any questions at 503-842-3419.
