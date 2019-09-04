We have a nice day today, but we also have an upper level disturbance to the southwest moving towards the area that will bring increasing clouds tonight with a slight chance of rainshowers and thunderstorms tomorrow. This is followed by an upper level low pressure area tomorrow evening that keep the slight chance in the forecast through tomorrow night. This all slides off to the east by Friday morning making lightening caused fires a concern over towards the Cascades.
Friday another ridge of high pressure builds in and gives us another summer-like day then things start to change to a more active pattern over the weekend. We see increased clouds on Saturday with the approach of several disturbances that will bring a chance of showers starting Sunday through Monday into Tuesday. So, there is a chance each day, off and on, of showers through midweek when some of the models show returning to summer weather again around Wednesday.
High continue in the upper 60s to low 70s, lows around the mid 50s.
Area 1 construction update
Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Columbia Counties state highway construction update: September 9-16
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges (Astoria) Project (Clatsop County)
(Various Streets)
This project consists of performing work as follows:
- Install and remove temporary traffic control and pedestrian routes (TPAR)
- Install and remove temporary potable water and sanitary sewer systems
- Perform earthwork
- Install storm sewer systems and water quality structures
- Remove and reconstruct six bridges and trolley crossings (Including tracks)
- Construct roadway, sidewalks and ADA ramps
- Install permanent signs and illumination systems
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets and to install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of Highway 30 and 30th Street in Astoria. Streets will be closed while construction is occurring except for Highway 30. Flaggers will control single lane traffic while construction is occurring at 30th St. The odd numbered streets (7th, 9th and 11th) are scheduled to begin bridge demolition mid-October 2018, and was scheduled to be completed by June 15, 2019. However, due to unforeseeable weather and unanticipated construction issues, construction is expected to be completed by early September, 2019. The remaining work is to be completed no later than June 30, 2020.
Temporary Pedestrian Access Routes (TPAR) will be maintained throughout the work zones and will be ADA compliant.
US 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 4.53 to 5.33)
This project includes work as follows:
- Install temporary traffic control and;
- replacing rocker bearings;
- repairing the damaged concrete with cathodic protection; and
- replacing compression joint seals.
Initially in mid March, the traveling public will notice the contractor building the containment structure which will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge. Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction will begin. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.
The traveling public can expect periodic single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to move equipment. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. A complete two week night time closure of the bridge is scheduled in 2021 toward the end of the project.
An alternative route during periods of lane closures and the full night time closure is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
OR 22: Sourgrass Creek Culvert Project (MP 11.33)
An existing culvert near milepost 11.33 is being replaced with a new bridge. This new structure is being constructed one half at a time. Due to limited working space one lane of traffic will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be controlled with 24 hour flagging once bridge construction begins.
The South half of the new structure is substantially complete. Traffic is now being routed onto the new structure and work on constructing the North half has begun. One lane will be closed at all times with 24 hour flagging. Expect minor delays. No additional full weekend closures are currently scheduled until early fall of this year. During the closures traffic will be detoured using US 101 and OR 18.
State investigating death from severe lung illness linked to vaping
Officials believe case may be Oregon's first in national outbreak
The Oregon Health Authority is investigating the recent death of an individual who had severe respiratory illness following use of an e-cigarette, which is also known as a vaping device.
Investigators at the OHA Public Health Division say they received reports that the individual, who died in July, had recently used an e-cigarette or vaping device containing cannabis purchased from a cannabis dispensary. OHA officials say the individual’s symptoms were consistent with those of more than 200 similar cases in a national cluster of respiratory illness, mostly affecting teenagers and young adults, in at least 25 states.
"We don’t yet know the exact cause of these illnesses — whether they’re caused by contaminants, ingredients in the liquid or something else, such as the device itself," said Ann Thomas, M.D., public health physician at OHA’s Public Health Division.
Those who have fallen ill have been hospitalized after experiencing worsening symptoms including shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever or weight loss. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the affected states have not identified a cause, but all cases have reported e-cigarette use or vaping.
OHA investigators and local public health authorities are urging clinicians to be on alert for signs of severe respiratory illness among patients who recently used vaping products, including e-cigarettes, and report any cases. Clinicians can contact the on-call epidemiologist at 971-673-1111.
Before the new illness reports, OHA was already concerned about the health risks of vaping products. A recent report by the agency details the health risks for the products including nicotine addiction, exposure to toxic chemicals known to cause cancer and increases in blood pressure.
Individuals who have recently used vaping products such as e-cigarettes and are having difficulty breathing should seek medical attention immediately.
If you or someone you know is ready to quit using tobacco, including vaping products such as e-cigarettes, free help is available from the following resources:
800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669), quitnow.net.
Español: 855-DEJELO-YA (855-335-35692), quitnow.net/oregonsp.
www.thisisquitting.com (quit resource for youth).
For more information about OHA’s investigation, visit healthoregon.org/acd.
