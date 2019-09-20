We had a weak warm front bring some light rain and drizzle overnight and now we may see a few scattered light showers this afternoon from what is left of the associated cold front. After that, high pressure starts to build in tonight so we get another short drying break into tomorrow though the high may contribute to some patchy morning fog tomorrow.
A partly sunny, dry day tomorrow then the high pushes off to the east ahead of yet another system that gives us a chance of rain later tomorrow night with rain likely by Sunday morning. We can expect the post-frontal showers Sunday afternoon and some of these could give us some brief heavy downpours, and, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms once again. The activity starts to ease up by Sunday evening, becoming more widely scattered then diminishing Sunday night.
High pressure returns Monday and with the remaining moisture we may see some patchy fog that morning followed by a mostly sunny day, highs in the upper 60s, lows the start of next week down near 50.
After that the models start to be inconsistent and some are now trying to show some disturbances riding over the ridge and push into our area, giving us a chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday then another one Wednesday night into Thursday. Guess we wait and see what they say on Monday.
U.S. 101 Farmer Creek Bridge replacement project to begin soon
The bridge is south of Beaver in Tillamook County
TILLAMOOK—A project that will replace the Farmer Creek Bridge on U.S. 101 south of Beaver and realign a section of the highway, will begin in the next few days.
In addition to building a new bridge, the project includes the realignment and widening of the road to improve sight distance from Farmer Creek Road, new guardrails, striping and traffic signs and improvements to the wayside.
In order to minimize delays and maintain traffic lanes in both directions, the project will be done in stages. At times, traffic control will require 24-hour flagging with pilot cars. At which time travelers can expect up to 20 minute delays. TripCheck.com will be kept up to date to keep road users informed of construction impacts.
The project staging will include temporary widening of the road, constructing most of the new bridge, realigning traffic on to the new (partial) structure, demolition of the old bridge, reconstructing the stream channel and completion of the new bridge.
The Farmer Creek Wayside and Boat Launch just southeast of the bridge will be closed during reconstruction of the wayside. Alternative boat launches are located at the First Bridge Launch near Beaver and the Three Rivers Boat Ramp to the south of the project. The closure dates will be posted at the wayside.
The bridge is currently over 50 years old and its timber deck is in poor condition.
The scheduled completion is fall 2020. The cost of the project is $4.3 million.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, is available and identified through or around work zones.
Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Columbia Counties state highway construction update: September 23 –30
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges (Astoria) Project (Clatsop County)
(Various Streets)
This project consists of performing work as follows:
- Install and remove temporary traffic control and pedestrian routes (TPAR)
- Install and remove temporary potable water and sanitary sewer systems
- Perform earthwork
- Install storm sewer systems and water quality structures
- Remove and reconstruct six bridges and trolley crossings (Including tracks)
- Construct roadway, sidewalks and ADA ramps
- Install permanent signs and illumination systems
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets and to install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of Highway 30 and 30th Street in Astoria. Streets will be closed while construction is occurring except for Highway 30. Flaggers will control single lane traffic while construction is occurring at 30th St. The odd numbered streets (7th, 9th and 11th) are scheduled to begin bridge demolition mid-October 2018, and was scheduled to be completed by June 15, 2019. However, due to unforeseeable weather and unanticipated construction issues, construction is expected to be completed by late September, 2019. The remaining work is to be completed no later than June 30, 2020.
Temporary Pedestrian Access Routes (TPAR) will be maintained throughout the work zones and will be ADA compliant.
US 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 4.53 to 5.33)
This project includes work as follows:
- Install temporary traffic control and;
- replacing rocker bearings;
- repairing the damaged concrete with cathodic protection; and
- replacing compression joint seals.
Initially in mid March, the traveling public will notice the contractor building the containment structure which will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge. Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction will begin. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.
The traveling public can expect periodic single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to move equipment. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. A complete two week night time closure of the bridge is scheduled in 2021 toward the end of the project.
An alternative route during periods of lane closures and the full night time closure is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
US 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Sec. (Tillamook County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 82.74 to 83.08)
The work to be done under this Contract consists of the following:
- Construct roadbed, aggregate base and asphalt concrete pavement.
- Construct concrete curbs and islands.
- Perform earthwork
- Construct Bridge No 22654
- Install drainage, guardrail, pavement markings and signing.
- Reconstruct waterway passage.
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project consists of installing temporary widening to accommodate traffic, constructing most of the new bridge, realigning traffic on to the new (partial) structure, demolition of the old structure, channel reconstruction and completion of the new Bridge. There will be 24 hour flagging during the stage construction with pilot cars. Traffic restrictions employing 24 hour flagging may occur beginning:
- September 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 and September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020 between 7:00pm Sunday and 12:00 pm Friday. Except between 12:00 noon preceding a legal holiday or holiday weekend and midnight on a legal holiday or the last day of a holiday weekend except for Thanksgiving, when no lanes may be closed from noon on Wednesday and midnight the following Sunday. Additionally, The Clover’s Day Festival is included as a Special Event which will be regarded as a holiday for this Project.
Single lane traffic will be allowed nightly only:
- From July 01, 2020 through August 31, 2020, Sunday night through Friday morning between 5:00 pm and 11:00 am.
The Wayside will be closed for stages of construction and will be signed with the closure dates two weeks prior to being closed. Installation of temporary signs is anticipated to begin the first week of October, 2019. Site work is anticipated to begin mid to late October, 2019.
OR 22: Sourgrass Creek Culvert Project (MP 11.33)
An existing culvert near milepost 11.33 is being replaced with a new bridge. This new structure is being constructed one half at a time. Due to limited working space one lane of traffic will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be controlled with 24 hour flagging once bridge construction begins.
The South half of the new structure is substantially complete. Traffic is now being routed onto the new structure and work on constructing the North half continues. One lane will be closed at all times with 24 hour flagging. Expect minor delays. Two full weekend closures are currently scheduled for October 4-7 and October 25-28. These closures will run from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. During the closures traffic will be detoured using US 101 and OR 18.
Steven Schultz (541)757-4158
