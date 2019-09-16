The recent active period started with the front yesterday bringing some decent rain to the area then some strong showers overnight last night, and, we still have some showers around this afternoon. The radar is picking up some to our west about 25-30 miles with the larger, heavier stuff well to the south near Newport. That line extends to the southwest and does show some continued thunderstorm activity to the southwest of Florence. It appears all the activity is slowly drifting to the east.
The shower activity may increase this afternoon as more unstable, cooler air aloft pushes into the area. We could also see some thunderstorm activity this afternoon and evening as well. We see a decreasing chance of showers overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning when the next strong and wet front approaches the coast, pushing in more rain and gusty winds.
Winds with the front may be gusting to around 25 in town, up to 35-40 along the beaches. We again could see some moderate, occasionally heavy rain periods tomorrow afternoon with the showers.
Wednesday, another disturbance enhances the shower activity and brings in another threat of isolated thunderstorms, especially over the coast waters. The disturbance pushes off to the east that night ahead of another high pressure ridge moving across on Thursday though a disturbance may ride over the top of the ridge and drop through the area Thursday night causing a light shower or patchy drizzle later that night into Friday morning. It looks like more weak disturbances will bring an occasional threat of light scattered showers, off and on, over the weekend.
Afternoon high temperatures continue in the low 60s thru Friday when, with the high pressure building, afternoon highs climb back up to or near 70 through the weekend. Low continue between 50 to 55.
Reminder, I will be there!
