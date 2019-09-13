There was some fog and even some light showers this morning left over from a weak front that moved through. This will all end as high pressure moves across drying things out later today through the day tomorrow. This will also give us some daytime highs up around 70. We may see a little patchy fog in the protected valleys tomorrow morning otherwise we start out dry tomorrow, but change is just around the corner.
Tomorrow night a low pressure area is moving down the coast towards Washington and pushes a moist front down into the area and we could see a bit of an Atmospheric River set up into Sunday giving us up around an inch of rain along the north coast area. The front finally pushes through and we transition back to showers Sunday night, the high temperature then around 64.
Monday, we continue to watch the associated low pressure area that should be in the area of Vancouver Island but is rotating showers up into our area and some of these could develop into thunderstorms from the unstable conditions present during the day and that night also.
Tuesday it appears we will see another front moving in, bringing another round of rain Tuesday and Tuesday night then post-frontal showers Wednesday that become more widely scattered Wednesday night as a high pressure ridge moves in leading to a mostly sunny day Wednesday.
Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Columbia Counties state highway construction update: September 16 – 23
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges (Astoria) Project (Clatsop County)
(Various Streets)
This project consists of performing work as follows:
- Install and remove temporary traffic control and pedestrian routes (TPAR)
- Install and remove temporary potable water and sanitary sewer systems
- Perform earthwork
- Install storm sewer systems and water quality structures
- Remove and reconstruct six bridges and trolley crossings (Including tracks)
- Construct roadway, sidewalks and ADA ramps
- Install permanent signs and illumination systems
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets and to install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of Highway 30 and 30th Street in Astoria. Streets will be closed while construction is occurring except for Highway 30. Flaggers will control single lane traffic while construction is occurring at 30th St. The odd numbered streets (7th, 9th and 11th) are scheduled to begin bridge demolition mid-October 2018, and was scheduled to be completed by June 15, 2019. However, due to unforeseeable weather and unanticipated construction issues, construction is expected to be completed by mid-September, 2019. The remaining work is to be completed no later than June 30, 2020.
Temporary Pedestrian Access Routes (TPAR) will be maintained throughout the work zones and will be ADA compliant.
US 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 4.53 to 5.33)
This project includes work as follows:
- Install temporary traffic control and;
- replacing rocker bearings;
- repairing the damaged concrete with cathodic protection; and
- replacing compression joint seals.
Initially in mid March, the traveling public will notice the contractor building the containment structure which will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge. Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction will begin. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.
The traveling public can expect periodic single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to move equipment. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. A complete two week night time closure of the bridge is scheduled in 2021 toward the end of the project.
An alternative route during periods of lane closures and the full night time closure is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
OR 22: Sourgrass Creek Culvert Project (MP 11.33)
An existing culvert near milepost 11.33 is being replaced with a new bridge. This new structure is being constructed one half at a time. Due to limited working space one lane of traffic will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be controlled with 24 hour flagging once bridge construction begins.
The South half of the new structure is substantially complete. Traffic is now being routed onto the new structure and work on constructing the North half continues. One lane will be closed at all times with 24 hour flagging. Expect minor delays. Two full weekend closures are currently scheduled for October 4-7 and October 25-28. These closures will run from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. During the closures traffic will be detoured using US 101 and OR 18.
Steven Schultz (541)757-4158
