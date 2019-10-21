There is a warm front approaching, passing mainly to the north that also gives us a better chance of some light rain starting this afternoon. The rain chance remains high as the warm front likely doesn’t pass to the east until later tonight.
After this the rain from the approaching associated cold front drops into the area late tonight or early tomorrow morning. The front, and the rain, pushes off to the south by noonish tomorrow. This cold front has tapped into some tropical moisture so we may see some periods of moderate, occasionally heavy rain but fortunately it will be advancing steadily southward so flooding concerns remain very low.
Wednesday and Thursday the high pressure ridge builds back in just off the coast bringing mostly sunny skies to our area, after some patchy morning fog, highs around 62 with light winds.
Friday a trough of low pressure moves in and brings a slight chance of showers through Saturday then Sunday looks sunny and 58 with either light or northeasterly winds. The snow level over in the Cascades remains around 4000’.
