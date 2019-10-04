The radar still shows plenty of isolated showers out over the ocean rotating towards the area so we can expect more periods of showers today. The showers will become more widely scattered this evening as high pressure starts to settle in. There is still a slight chance of a shower tonight but with high pressure building in the activity will diminish and by early morning patchy fog is possible.
The weekend is looking nice with partly to mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday with Sunday looking the best with highs climbing to near 67. Saturday there is a disturbance passing through northern Washington that could trigger a shower or two to the north towards Clatsop County that morning, but otherwise, things are looking fair and mild over the weekend.
Next week the models start getting mixed, both on what and when. Some say there is a chance of rain as early as Monday with the best chance appearing to be with the front on Tuesday some time. Then, a ridge of high pressure returns and so does the fair skies with lots of sun for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs around 60, lows, with partly cloudy nights, near 40.
Jenck Rd, South County, Closure on Monday
The County Road Department will be closing a portion of Jenck Road on Monday, October 7, 2019 through Thursday, October 10, 2019 to replace three culverts.
