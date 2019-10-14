A few clouds this morning along with some patchy fog, otherwise, another mild day expected as the high pressure ridge slides east of the area. This ahead of the next front that will push in some mainly high clouds tomorrow during the day that will be associated with a strong system bringing in the rain and winds starting tomorrow night. So, winds with the first system will be gusting to 20 in town, a little higher at the beaches and we could see somewhere around ¼ to ½” of rain from this first in the series of systems.
The next stronger front moves in Wednesday, bringing more rain which could be heavy at times, with winds gusting to 25 in town, up to 40 at the beaches, occasionally gusting to 50. This system will bring about 1”-3” of rain along the coast into the Coast Range into Thursday morning. The good news is the rivers are relatively low right now, so the flooding chance is minimal. If we do get periods of heavy rain there may be some small stream and urban street flooding but again, river flooding is not likely.
The system will make it through Wednesday night, but pull in some unstable air which will bring in the post-frontal showers with the possibility of some thunderstorms. We will continue to see areas of disturbed weather pushing across, causing more showers with possible thunderstorms Thursday and Friday as well, especially over the coastal waters, bring in another 1”-3” of rain to some areas. As this is again spread out over several days, our rivers should still be okay. The winds should still be on the breezy side also.
And now for the weekend…sorry…we have a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday and the long range models are suggesting an atmospheric river event possible for the start of next week. More on this as the week progresses. I guess it’s time to start watching the rain, rivers, and tides, oh, and the winds and waves which by Thursday could reach 20’!
Just Three More Days to GO, the Great Oregon ShakeOut is coming,
Millions of people worldwide will practice how to Drop, Cover, and Hold On at 10:17 a.m. on October 17* during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills!
Oregonians can join them today by registering for the 2019 Great Oregon ShakeOut. Participating is a great way for your family or organization to be prepared to survive and recover quickly from big earthquakes– wherever you live, work, or travel. Learn tips on how to get 2 Weeks Ready and craft your own emergency kits here.
