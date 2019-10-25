We have a weak front pushing into the area this morning that is giving us a chance of some light rain then some light showers this afternoon. The main energy of the front has passed us to the north so other than some light precipitation today, the main affect from this system will be the northerly winds that push the temperatures down a few degrees this weekend, highs today up near 60.
The shower threat ends by tonight as high pressure starts to build back in and we become partly cloudy, tonight’s low near 43. With the high pressure and light winds combined with the moisture, there is a chance of patchy fog late tonight through early tomorrow morning, lows near 39.
The weekend is looking pretty good, mostly sunny skies, highs near 59, partly cloudy nights, lows near 38. Then next week, how about more of the same, sunny skies, highs near 58, mostly clear nights, lows near 38.
REMINDER: Full Closure Hwy 22, MP 11.33 This Weekend
The last full closure of OR22 at MP 11.33 is scheduled for this weekend. The hope is that the closure will only last from Friday evening until Sunday evening, however, it really depends on progress and weather and may last until Monday morning.
The contractor will be installing polyester polymer concrete(PPC) over the bridge surface. If an emergency vehicle shows up at the closure, there will likely be a delay to get through. The duration of the delay will depend on the condition of the newly placed PPC at that time and may be up to 30-minutes.
The project is getting close to being completed. The 24-hour flagging will end towards the end of this month. After that, there will likely still be some flagging to complete minor repairs, seeding, and planting. The main items to complete are paving, striping, guardrail, and barrier.
Early Warning Number One!
It is getting close to “Fall Back” time. Sunday, November 3rd, Daylight Savings Time ends. At 2:00am on the 3rd we would change our clock back an hour to 1:00am.
