Good news, bad news! The temperature dropped down to near 32 last night but then the easterly winds kicked in and the mixing of the warmer air aloft warmed things up to 41 quickly.
In the last hour the winds temporally eased, and the temperatures have started dropping again but the winds should ramp up again later this morning. That is the good news, the bad news, these winds are giving us some low windchill temperatures so though it is warmer, because of the winds, it still feels like the temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s.
So, what we have going on is, there is some Arctic air being pulled into the northern Rockies thanks to a front and the accompanying northerly winds. This denser air then spills westward across the Cascades and down into the northern valley area toward the Portland/Vancouver region. Temperatures over towards Madras and Bend eastward are in the teens. The east winds then push the modified air over across the Coast Range gaps into our area. Earlier this morning we were seeing winds 10-15 gusting to 25 but as I previously said, they have slacked off some. It is expected they will increase once again later this morning through later this afternoon then they begin to slowly decrease.
The colder temperatures will continue to race through the Gorge tomorrow and Thursday so while daytime temperatures slowly work their way back up into the upper 50s, nighttime temperatures are slower to respond, remaining in the low 30s each night then warming up close to 40 over the weekend.
I guess I should mention that the weather for Halloween is expected to be mostly sunny with a frosty start, some light winds and an afternoon high near 55 then falling to below 50 after around 6pm. That night we see mostly clear skies, light winds, lows in the early morning hours around 34 with some frost returning.
Mostly sunny skies continue through the weekend, highs near 57, some clouds, associated with a disturbance passing to the north Monday does cause a few clouds Sunday night into Monday. At least then winds will have died down!
ODOT Lincoln City News
Southbound U.S. 101 in Lincoln City, the slow lane is closed to traffic over the D-River Bridge beginning tonight. Cracks were found in a bridge girder during construction under the bridge, and the lane will remain closed for safety while repairs are done. Expect delays southbound approaching the bridge.
ROAD TO INDIAN BEACH AT ECOLA STATE PARK CLOSED OCT. 28-31
The segment of Ecola State Park Road that leads to Indian Beach is closed Oct. 28-31. Crews are removing trees identified by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) foresters as being at risk to fall across the roadway during stormy weather. The road will reopen Friday morning Nov. 1 and remain open through the weekend.
The section of road leading to Ecola Viewpoint and the day-use parking area is open during the Indian Beach section closure.
Additional closures in the coming weeks may be necessary for tree removal on other sections of the park road. Check the Ecola State Park park webpage for updates.
OREGON STRIKE TEAMS ASSIGNED TO TWO WILDFIRES IN CALIFORNIA
Fifteen strike teams comprised of members of the Oregon fire service arrived in California today and have been assigned to assist with separate wildfire incidents threatening structures and property.
Following a late afternoon briefing with California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection officials in Redding, California, Oregon’s strike teams are being deployed to two separate incidents.
One group, comprised of six strike teams, headed by Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple, of the Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), is being sent to the Burris Fire, a 250-acre fire in Mendocino County.
The second group, comprised of nine teams, headed by Assistant Chief Les Hallman of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, has been assigned to respond to the larger Kincaid Fire in Sonoma County.
The mobilized strike teams, comprising 271 personnel total, have been sent from the following counties: Klamath, Douglas, Yamhill, Linn, Columbia, Clatsop, Benton, Multnomah, Marion, Washington, Clackamas, Lincoln, Jackson, Josephine, and Lane Counties.
All teams from Oregon should be arriving at their staging areas around midnight tonight.
The OSFM mobilized the teams following a request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) from California. The request allows for the OSFM to mobilize resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS). The teams are comprised of Oregon’s structural firefighting agencies, which provide structural firefighting and all-hazards assistance.
The current deployment marks the third year in a row that the OSFM has mobilized strike teams through the OFMAS and deployed them to support firefighting efforts in California, following requests made through the EMAC.
In 2018, the OSFM sent three strike teams to the Mendocino Complex Fire starting in late July 2018, and then another 15 strike teams to the Camp Fire in November 2018. In October 2018, also through an EMAC request, the OSFM sent two incident management teams to Florida to respond to Hurricane Michael.
In November 2017, the OSFM mobilized 15 strike teams to respond to an EMAC request from California to fight wildfires. In December 2017, California sent another request for assistance on the Thomas Fire, near Ventura. The OSFM sent 15 strike teams in response.
