High pressure and clear skies equaled some cold morning temperatures and some frosty windshields and grass this morning. The Coast Ranges passes fell into the upper 20s in spots and we were in the mid and upper 30s down here.
So, after another nice day with highs in the mid 60s we will see some clouds moving in tonight and tomorrow as the high pushes off to the east, ahead of the next weakening front that gives us a chance of rain tomorrow evening with rain likely later tomorrow night as the front moves across.
We will see scattered showers Thursday as the associated trough moves across then a few more Friday though they become more widely scattered through Friday evening. After that high pressure moves back in giving us partly to mostly sunny skies through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s, partly cloudy nights, lows in the upper 40s.
The next precipitation is possible with another upper level system dropping south after the start of next week.
Astoria-Megler Bridge to close to motorists for annual 10K event on Sunday, October 13
The closure is from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
ASTORIA—The Astoria-Megler Bridge will be closed to all motorists from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 13 for the 37th Great Columbia Crossing 10K Run/Walk.
Last year was the first time that the bridge was completely closed for the event. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), which has jurisdiction over the bridge, closes the bridge to vehicles to enhance the safety and security for participants, volunteers and motorists. ODOT works closely with the Oregon State Police, Washington Department of Transportation, City of Astoria and the event organizer, the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce.
In addition, ODOT will not allow vehicles to line up to wait to cross the bridge on either the Oregon or Washington side. Motorists will be dispersed and directed away from the bridge during the event. A possible detour route during the closure is using the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects U.S. 30 and SR 4 at Rainier and Longview.
Until last year, one lane was open with a pilot car controlling two-way traffic. But the 4.1 mile long bridge is narrow and event participants were always running and walking close to moving vehicles. Law enforcement authorities were particularly concerned about the mixing of vehicle traffic and race participants and others. Last year’s full closure of the bridge provided a safe venue for all participants.
The public needs to take note of the closure time and avoid trying to cross the bridge during that time. In order to get the bridge open by 11 a.m., participants still on the bridge at 10:50 a.m. will be picked up by shuttle bus to clear the bridge.
ODOT will post variable message signs at both ends of the bridge at least one week before the event warning motorists of the closure. TripCheck will also be updated to reflect the closure.
For updates on traffic, go to www.TripCheck.com or call 511. Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, is available and identified through or around work zones.
REMINDER - FREE Weather Spotter Training Coming to Nehalem
The National Weather Service in Portland and the Tillamook County’s Office of Emergency Management welcomes volunteers with an interest in the weather to attend one of our upcoming training classes this fall. On Wednesday, October 2, 2019 we will be teaching a weather spotter training class in Nehalem, Oregon from 6:00 – 7:30 PM. The class is free and will be at the North Coast Recreational District Building located at 36155 9th Street in Nehalem, Oregon.
Anyone that wants to become a volunteer weather spotter or those who are already weather spotters and want refresher training are welcome to attend. We hope to see you there!
