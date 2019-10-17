I hope to have this out prior to 10:17am as I am forecasting a Drop, Cover, and Hold NATIONAL earthquake exercise during that time. This is the opportunity, taken by millions, to practice what they would do if we had, “The Big One”.
At a minimum, discuss with your coworkers, your family, your friends, what is your plan if the earthquake happened at 10:17 this morning, wherever you are! Two requests though, one, register you or your organization at www.shakeout.org/oregon, then two, take a picture of your Drop, Cover, and Hold activity and post it on my Facebook page, “Gordon’s Tillamook Weather Center” for all to see that YOU are better prepared! If time passes you by, never fear, you should still participate if not at 10:17am, then sometime today if fine!
Now, for the weather, we had a disturbance go through this morning that gave us some showers, some of them heavy, like the one that woke me up at 5 this morning. Thing are improving a little now, for a while, but there is another area of enhanced activity to the west, racing towards the southeast, that will be bringing another round of showers early this afternoon. Factor in daytime heating and we again have a threat of thunderstorms through this evening. We can also see some breezing conditions returning and the High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 11pm tonight.
The thunderstorm threat eases tonight though the showers threat remains, but they will not be as strong as those we saw today and tonight. Tomorrow night another disturbance moves in and by tomorrow night we see rain return, and the precipitation could be heavy at times into Saturday morning then back to showers with possible thunderstorms Saturday night.
Sunday on through the middle of next week we will continue to see rain and rainshowers thanks to a large low pressure area up in the Gulf of Alaska. There will be disturbances riding in the flow that rotate though our region this weekend and on through the middle of next week, so, more rain and rainshowers, off and on, until the pattern changes. Luckily, we see breaks in precipitation which keeps river flooding concerns very low!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.