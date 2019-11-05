The high pressure ridge continues to sit just to the west but has weakened enough to let an area of upper level moisture to ride up over the top and is now moving southeastward over the area.
This would delay the fog and low clouds burning back to the coast as previously expected and keep the temperatures a few degrees below what was forecasted. So, having said that, it looks like we will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny later this afternoon with afternoon highs around 51. The clouds and fog will return again tonight, calm winds still, lows near 37.
Tomorrow morning the winds shift to offshore again which helps to dry things out and push the marine layer offshore so the fog should clear early morning, then, with some upper level clouds still blowing through, we see a partly sunny day, highs near 56, a partly cloudy night tomorrow, winds becoming easterly 8-12 gusting to 18, lows near 41.
We see partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday, the high near 61, mostly cloudy nights, lows near 42, then Friday night the ridge weakens again as a series of disturbances ride over the top of the ridge and brings a chance of rain to the area, off and on, all weekend, highs near 59, lows near 46.
Finally, the National Weather Service Portland has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the coast and inland over the valley, valid until 11am this morning. The valley still has an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect until 4pm tomorrow.
ODOT: HWY 101 Detour Planned for Thursday
I just received word that ODOT is planning some bridge work on Highway 101, north of the Kilchis River, this Thursday from 8am until 4pm. There will be a detour for the northbound traffic set up to use Alderbrook Rd, southbound traffic will still use Highway 101 with no detour. Again, because of bridgework, northbound traffic from Tillamook on Highway 101 can expect a detour around on Alderbrook Rd. Thursday, November 7th, from 8am till 4pm. Other than slowing through the Construction Zone, southbound traffic will not be affected.
