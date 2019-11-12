Just a quick weather update…look for high pressure to return overnight which will help to keep things dry tonight into tomorrow morning then the high shifts eastward later tomorrow night as another system approaches and brings in more rain Thursday evening into Friday morning when high pressure starts to build back in which causes the activity to diminish through Friday night into Saturday.
Some of the models show another system moving in Saturday night but others push most of the rain to the north but most of them agree on another front bringing in more rain Sunday then scattered showers on Monday.
Courthouse Closure Update
Due to an abundance of caution, the courthouse will continue to remain closed through Wednesday, November 13. We are reevaluating the closure on a daily basis as new information becomes available.
Property tax payments are due November 15. Citizens are encouraged to mail payments, but for every business day the County courthouse is closed, the County will extend the payment deadline by one business day.
