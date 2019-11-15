A cold front went through this morning giving the coast between ¼ and ½” of rain. We can expect scattered showers to continue, off and on today, then this evening weak high pressure builds in again and causes the activity to diminish overnight.
With the high pressure tomorrow morning and the remaining moisture along with light winds we have all the ingredients for patchy morning fog, otherwise, we can expect mostly cloudy skies but dry. Tomorrow night the clouds increase late ahead of the next front.
So, another weaker front pushes in more clouds then the rain Sunday morning, possibly bringing up to another ¼” of rain through Sunday evening. A ridge tries to build back in Sunday night that diminishes the rain.
Monday a low pressure system will be moving towards the area, pushing in the rain later in the afternoon that persists into Tuesday morning. The low continues to move eastward just to the north so we could see some scattered showers Tuesday afternoon that diminish that evening as the low continues inland to the northeast. There is still some variability in the models for this period which could affect timing and rain amounts.
Our friendly high pressure ridge returns Wednesday, so, sunny skies expected for Wednesday and Thursday with mostly clear and cool nights, highs in the mid 50s, lows in the upper 30s.
Tillamook County Courthouse Closure 11/15/19 Press Release
The County is in the final stage of office space cleaning today in preparation for reopening next week. Cleaning of the HVAC system concluded Wednesday.
The need for cleaning was precipitated by air testing results that documented levels of particulates in top floor courthouse office spaces that are above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended levels.
In collaboration with the Tillamook Fire District, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, and Alpha
Environmental, the County is taking all necessary precautions and following the recommended steps to ensure the courthouse is safe before reopening.
The County will reopen the courthouse at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18. Another update will be provided on Monday.
We look forward to resuming full operations and serving the community.
For information regarding the payment of property taxes, please refer to the statement below that was released on 11/13/19 by Denise Vandecoevering, Tillamook County Assessor/Tax Collector:
My most sincere apologies for any inconvenience the closure of the courthouse this week may have caused. This closure is beyond my control but was the right thing to do under these circumstances. The safety of the individuals who work at or have business at the courthouse is our main concern. Until the courthouse reopens to the public, tax payments can be put in the mail, paid online or paid by phone. Our website is: www.co.tillamook.or.us.
We will extend the Nov. 15 due date one business day for each business day we cannot be in the courthouse to accept property tax payments. If you have questions regarding your taxes or your values, I encourage you to pay the amount on your statement to ensure you get the discount, then come talk to the appraiser for your area when the courthouse has been cleared and is open again. If a correction is warranted, a refund can be issued. Again, I apologize but this was the best option under these circumstances.
King Tides Coming Next Weekend
I had been hearing something about upcoming King Tides. So, what is a King Tide you ask? King Tide is a non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides. These higher tides often cause some localized street flooding around certain areas of Tillamook, sometimes in downtown Nehalem, down west of Tillamook on Frazer Rd and down near Woods in the Pacific City area. Add one of our winter storms and this flooding can be enhanced. A quick look at the tide tables shows the period of November 23 through around November 29 we experience tides (using the Garibaldi forecasts) all higher than a 9.0, peeking November 27th with a high tide of 9.8’ at 12:37pm. More to come next week…
Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Columbia Counties state highway construction update: November 18-25
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges (Astoria) Project (Clatsop County)
(Various Streets)
This project consists of performing work as follows:
- Install and remove temporary traffic control and pedestrian routes (TPAR)
- Install and remove temporary potable water and sanitary sewer systems
- Perform earthwork
- Install storm sewer systems and water quality structures
- Remove and reconstruct six bridges and trolley crossings (Including tracks)
- Construct roadway, sidewalks and ADA ramps
- Install permanent signs and illumination systems
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets and to install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of Highway 30 and 30th Street in Astoria. Streets will be closed while construction is occurring except for Highway 30. Flaggers will control single lane traffic while construction is occurring at 30th St. The odd numbered streets (7th, 9th and 11th) are completed, except for utility relocations underneath the structures, which is anticipated to have little to no impacts on public mobility. The even numbered streets (6th, 8th and 10th) are to be completed no later than June 30, 2020. Additionally, lane restrictions on Highway 30 and 30th street may occur during the following periods of time:
Lower Columbia River Highway (US-30): One Traffic Lane may be closed on the Lower Columbia River Highway (US-30) when allowed, shown, or directed during the following periods of time
Nightly, Sunday night through Friday morning, between 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.
30th Street: One Traffic Lane may be closed on 30th Street when allowed, shown, or directed during the following periods of time:
Daily, Monday through Thursday, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Nightly, Sunday night through Friday morning, between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.
Except for Holidays: Between noon on the day preceding a legal holiday or holiday weekend and midnight on a legal holiday or the last day of holiday weekend, except for Thanksgiving, when no lanes may be closed between noon on Wednesday and midnight on the following Sunday.
Legal holidays are as follows:
New Year's Day on January 1
Memorial Day on the last Monday in May
Independence Day on July 4
Labor Day on the first Monday in September
Thanksgiving Day on the fourth Thursday in November
Christmas Day on December 25
When a holiday falls on Sunday, the following Monday shall be recognized as a legal holiday. When a holiday falls on Saturday, the preceding Friday shall be recognized as a legal holiday.
Temporary Pedestrian Access Routes (TPAR) will be maintained throughout the work zones and will be ADA compliant.
US 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 4.53 to 5.33)
This project includes work as follows:
Install temporary traffic control and;
replacing rocker bearings;
repairing the damaged concrete with cathodic protection; and
replacing compression joint seals.
Initially in mid March, the traveling public will notice the contractor building the containment structure which will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge. Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction will begin. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.
The traveling public can expect periodic single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to move equipment. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. A complete two week night time closure of the bridge is scheduled in 2021 toward the end of the project.
An alternative route during periods of lane closures and the full night time closure is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
US 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Sec. (Tillamook County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 82.74 to 83.08)
The work to be done under this Contract consists of the following:
- Construct roadbed, aggregate base and asphalt concrete pavement.
- Construct concrete curbs and islands.
- Perform earthwork
- Construct Bridge No 22654
- Install drainage, guardrail, pavement markings and signing.
- Reconstruct waterway passage.
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project consists of installing temporary widening to accommodate traffic, constructing most of the new bridge, realigning traffic on to the new (partial) structure, demolition of the old structure, channel reconstruction and completion of the new Bridge. There will be 24 hour flagging during the stage construction with pilot cars. Traffic restrictions employing 24 hour flagging may occur beginning:
September 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 and September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020 between 7:00pm Sunday and 12:00 pm Friday. Except between 12:00 noon preceding a legal holiday or holiday weekend and midnight on a legal holiday or the last day of a holiday weekend except for Thanksgiving, when no lanes may be closed from noon on Wednesday and midnight the following Sunday. Additionally, The Clover’s Day Festival is included as a Special Event which will be regarded as a holiday for this Project.
Single lane traffic will be allowed nightly only:
From July 01, 2020 through August 31, 2020, Sunday night through Friday morning between 5:00 pm and 11:00 am.
The Wayside will be closed for stages of construction and will be signed with the closure dates two weeks prior to being closed.
