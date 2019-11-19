The low has pushed off to the east and we see a few remaining light scattered showers moving across the area. Conditions should begin to improve this afternoon as a high pressure ridge starts to build in.
The good news is this will be what is known as a blocking high so it will dominate the weather the rest of the week. We can expect mostly sunny days and mostly clear nights through Friday. On the negative side though, nights will be on the chilly side with lows in the mid 30s, so, the next few mornings will be chilly, frosty mornings.
The weekend modeling suggests the ridge will weaken and flatten which would allow disturbances to push eastward into our area. It appears the first in a series of systems move in later Saturday into Sunday then additional disturbances are likely to bring more showers Sunday into Monday. Weekend highs near 54, lows near 39.
County Holiday Reminder
Just a reminder that next week is a short week for many, including us. Thursday (28th) is Thanksgiving and the County will have off that Thursday and Friday (29th). If you have business with any of the County Offices, you have the rest of this week and the first half of next week. Then, after that weekend, DECEMBER already!
King Tides
Just a reminder, starting this weekend we begin the series of high tides that peak the day before Thanksgiving. Given the right conditions, this means we could see some minor flooding in the usual suspect areas, Nehalem, near Tillamook River, and down near Woods.
